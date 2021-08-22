Collin Morikawa Has Earned $14 Million on the PGA Tour but Only Splurges on 1 Simple Pleasure

It's a sprint to the finish -- and a $15 million payday -- as the FedEx Cup Playoffs tee off Thursday with the 2021 Northern Trust golf tournament at Liberty National Golf Club. The event at the scenic course adjacent to the Statue of Liberty in Jersey City, N.J., is the first of three playoff events. The top-70 move on to the BMW Championship, and that will be trimmed to 30 for the Tour Championship. This is the fourth time the course has hosted the event, with Patrick Reed winning the last time, going 16-under par to win by one shot in 2019. Dustin Johnson is the defending Northern Trust champion after a stunning 30-under, 11-stroke victory at TPC Boston last year on his way to the FedEx Cup title.