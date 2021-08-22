Collin Morikawa Has Earned $14 Million on the PGA Tour but Only Splurges on 1 Simple Pleasure
Collin Morikawa is a star in the making on the PGA Tour. Collin Morikawa is already a superstar on the PGA Tour. The 24-year-old has already seen massive success in his young career with five victories and two major championships in just three years as a pro. Incredibly, Morikawa has already banked $14 million in earnings on the PGA Tour, but he doesn’t care too much about spending any of it. He only splurges on one simple pleasure in life: food.www.sportscasting.com
