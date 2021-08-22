Cancel
Atlanta Falcons Injury News On AJ McCarron + 8 QBs Atlanta Can Trade For Or Sign | Falcons Rumors

By Atlanta Falcons Today
chatsports.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Atlanta Falcons got some bad injury news last night during their preseason loss to the Miami Dolphins when backup quarterback A.J. McCarron went down with an apparent right knee injury. McCarron will undergo an MRI on Sunday which is expected to reveal enough damage to end his 2021 season. Will Atlanta now have to go sign or trade for a quarterback? Can UDFA rookie Feleipe Franks be enough to backup starter Matt Ryan? Thomas Mott breaks down his top 5 potential surprise camp cuts on this edition of Falcons Today. Will the Falcons go out and sign or trade for a quarterback?

