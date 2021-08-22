Cancel
Giants' Darius Slayton: To play in preseason finale

 5 days ago

Slayton is expected to play at least the first half of next Sunday's preseason finale versus the Patriots, Paul Schwartz of the New York Post reports. Slayton logged 13 snaps on offense in preseason Week 1 against the Jets, which resulted in one catch (on three targets) for eight yards. After joint practices with the Browns this past week, coach Joe Judge held out the starters this Sunday in Cleveland. With the Giants' dress rehearsal for the regular season in the near future, Slayton will be one of the key skill-position players for Daniel Jones alongside Sterling Shepard and Evan Engram, assuming Saquon Barkley (knee) and Kenny Golladay (hamstring) don't receive clearance to suit up.

