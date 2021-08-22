Giants' Evan Engram: To see action in preseason Week 3

Engram is slated to play at least the first half of next Sunday's preseason finale versus the Patriots, Paul Schwartz of the New York Post reports. Kept out of the Giants' first two exhibitions to date, Engram now is poised to get some in-game reps before the regular season. He'll be doing so with Daniel Jones, Sterling Shepard and Darius Slayton, but it remains to be seen if Saquon Barkley (knee) and Kenny Golladay (hamstring) will do enough this week to be given the all-clear by the team.