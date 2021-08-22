Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Giants' Evan Engram: To see action in preseason Week 3

CBS Sports
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEngram is slated to play at least the first half of next Sunday's preseason finale versus the Patriots, Paul Schwartz of the New York Post reports. Kept out of the Giants' first two exhibitions to date, Engram now is poised to get some in-game reps before the regular season. He'll be doing so with Daniel Jones, Sterling Shepard and Darius Slayton, but it remains to be seen if Saquon Barkley (knee) and Kenny Golladay (hamstring) will do enough this week to be given the all-clear by the team.

www.cbssports.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New York State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sterling Shepard
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Giants#American Football#Patriots#The New York Post
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
New England Patriots
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
NFLCBS Sports

Five NFL trades that make sense ahead of 2021 season: Jaylon Smith to Raiders, Packers land Stephon Gilmore

Please return your seat and tray-tables to their upright position, because the NFL preseason has begun its final descent. The regular season is roughly two weeks away, and that means teams around the league are strapped with not only reducing their roster count to an 80-man tally this week, but down to 53 players before the month of August waves goodbye. Not every move will be a direct release, however, because trades are usually another prevalent tool used by clubs to shape their roster just ahead of the kickoff in September.
NFLPosted by
ClutchPoints

Giants get massive injury update on Saquon Barkley

The New York Giants have some new faces on the team as they look to bounce back after a disappointing 2020 season. But one player who is set to make a huge return is running back Saquon Barkley, who played in just two games last season. Well, there could be...
NFLnewyorkjets.com

What Do You Want to See From the Jets in the Preseason Opener vs. the Giants?

Throughout the offseason, NewYorkJets.com reporters Eric Allen, Ethan Greenberg and Randy Lange will each give their predictions to a series of questions regarding this year's Jets. Today's question: What do you want to see from the Jets in the preseason opener vs. the Giants?. EA: All eyes will be on...
NFLchatsports.com

Giants-Jets Preseason Week 1 Preview: Welcome to the NFL, Zach Wilson

Football is back and the fans are returning to MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford. The Giants and Jets will kick off at 7:30 p.m. ET this Saturday night with the former serving as the home team. After a 2020 campaign in which we didn’t witness any exhibition matchups due to...
NFLgiants.com

New York Giants vs.Cleveland Browns: How to Watch, Listen & Live Stream Preseason Week 2

The Giants travel to Cleveland to face the Browns at FirstEnergy Stadium in the team's second preseason contest. This game marks the first time that New York will travel to Cleveland since 2017. The Giants will look to bounce back after they dropped their preseason opener against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium last week. Sunday's contest will cap off a week filled with joint practices as both teams prepare for the 2021 regular season.
NFLchatsports.com

Jets vs. Giants: NFL Preseason Week 1 Preview, Analysis, & Predictions For MetLife Stadium Showdown

Jets vs. Giants NFL preseason week 1 preview, analysis & predictions from Chat Sports’ Mitchell Renz. The New York Jets will be the away team against the Giants at MetLife Stadium. Entering the game the Jets are 1.5 point favorites and the over/under is set at 34.5 points. How much, if at all, will QB Zach Wilson play? How will backup quarterbacks Mike White, James Morgan and Josh Johnson play? Another position to watch this week is the wide receiver position especially players like Corey Davis, Elijah Moore, and Denzel Mims. Let’s show the bosses at Chat Sports that Jets fans represent - get us to 1,000 subscribers!
NFLgiants.com

Quotes: Coach Joe Judge, S Jabrill Peppers, S Logan Ryan, TE Evan Engram

Opening Statement: We're just getting here, getting started. Looking forward to a couple good days of work against the Browns. Our emphasis will remain on our installs, our systems, our fundamentals. Obviously, we have a new opponent, so it's an opportunity to see different levels of talent, new players, different schemes. A good opportunity for our team to go ahead and change it up a little bit come out here and compete.
NFLchatsports.com

New York Giants: Evan Engram speaks on Freddie Kitchens’ influence

When the New York Giants announced joint practices with the Cleveland Browns, many noted the connection between head coaches Joe Judge and Kevin Stefanski. However, not as many noted the connection between the Browns and another member of the Giants coaching staff. Freddie Kitchens was the head coach in Cleveland...
NFLclevelandbrowns.com

Browns hang on late, complete productive week with preseason win vs. Giants

With most of their starters on the sidelines for the second consecutive preseason game, the Browns used some timely second-half points and several key defensive stops to defeat the New York Giants, who completed two joint practices with the Browns before Sunday's final meeting at FirstEnergy Stadium. Baker Mayfield, Nick...
NFLarcamax.com

Saquon Barkley taking next step as Giants arrive for joint practices with Browns

CLEVELAND — Don’t expect Saquon Barkley to participate in the full-team periods of this week’s joint practices with the Cleveland Browns. But don’t expect the Giants’ running back to sit idly by, either. Giants coach Joe Judge put Barkley in 7-on-7 drills wearing a non-contact pinnie on Tuesday in East Rutherford, the most work Barkley has done to date.

Comments / 0

Community Policy