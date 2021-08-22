It’s Now Illegal To Draw Any Conclusions From Ben Simmons Workout Videos
Bad news, everyone: After consulting with the people in charge of these things, it is my duty to inform you that it is illegal to generate any sincere analysis from footage in which Philadelphia 76ers player Ben Simmons tosses up threes at an open run. Anyone who views these clips and insinuates that Simmons might be “built different,” is becoming “a problem,” or could possibly have found a “next level” will be subject to a heavy fine and possible jail time. Keep this in mind as you watch the following clip of Simmons at a recent open run with some other NBA players:defector.com
