Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NBA

It’s Now Illegal To Draw Any Conclusions From Ben Simmons Workout Videos

By Samer Kalaf
defector.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBad news, everyone: After consulting with the people in charge of these things, it is my duty to inform you that it is illegal to generate any sincere analysis from footage in which Philadelphia 76ers player Ben Simmons tosses up threes at an open run. Anyone who views these clips and insinuates that Simmons might be “built different,” is becoming “a problem,” or could possibly have found a “next level” will be subject to a heavy fine and possible jail time. Keep this in mind as you watch the following clip of Simmons at a recent open run with some other NBA players:

defector.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rajon Rondo
Person
Ben Simmons
Person
Ja Morant
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Chrisjhoops#The Memphis Grizzlies
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBA Teams
Philadelphia 76ers
NewsBreak
NBA
NewsBreak
Basketball
NBA Teams
Memphis Grizzlies
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
NBAPosted by
The Spun

Ben Simmons Is Reportedly ‘Open’ To 1 Trade Destination

As free agency starts to slow down, rosters around the NBA are beginning to take shape. But in Philadelphia, the future of Ben Simmons still remains very up in the air. The 76ers were reportedly shopping their starting point guard prior to this year’s NBA Draft and headed into free agency. However, the team’s high asking price has deterred others from taking a swing at the former No. 1 pick.
NBAchatsports.com

NBA Free Agency Rumors: Latest On Kyrie Irving & James Harden; Ben Simmons & Goran Dragic Trade Buzz

Kyrie Irving, James Harden, Ben Simmons, National Basketball Association, Kevin Durant, NBA Summer League, Golden State Warriors. NBA Free Agency rumors are on fire with NBA Free Agency and NBA Summer League in full tilt. On today’s video, we have you covered with the latest NBA trade rumors, NBA rumors and NBA news on Kyrie Irving, James Harden, Ben Simmons and Goran Dragic. The Brooklyn Nets plan on offering Kyrie Irving and James Harden contract extensions to team up with Kevin Durant. Ben Simmons trade rumors are still hot. Could a Ben Simmons trade to the Warriors still happen? Goran Dragic wants to be traded as well. Chase Senior cooks up the latest NBA news and rumors.
NBAPosted by
ClutchPoints

3 Unhappy Stars the Warriors Need to Trade For

The Golden State Warriors see this upcoming 2021-22 season as the year they could finally compete again for an NBA Championship following a 5-year dominance from 2015 to 2019. Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson, and Draymond Green have proven in the past that they are capable of leading a squad to the top of the mountain. But with all three of them going up there in age, and Thompson, in particular, coming off two of the most catastrophic injuries in the game, doing so may prove to be difficult, especially with the competition getting stronger.
NBAInternational Business Times

Sixers' New 'Three-Point Specialist' Makes Arguable Ben Simmons Claim Amid Trade Rumors

A Philadelphia 76ers’ new addition has spoken highly of Ben Simmons. Widespread rumors claim some NBA teams doubt whether Simmons could still be of great help inside the court following the three-time All-Star’s poor showing this past post-season. However, according to Sixers’ “ newest three-point specialist ” Georges Niang, Simmons...
NBAsportstalkatl.com

Rumor: Hawks offered Cam Reddish and more to the 76ers and Ben Simmons

A rumor has been circulating on Twitter that Travis Schlenk attempted to acquire Ben Simmons from the Philadelphia 76ers. For starters, once again, this is just a rumor. I don’t put too much stock into this, and I can’t verify the source. But let’s assume it’s true. I could see the Hawks offering Gallo and Reddish for Simmons, and I think it’s more than fair. I wouldn’t make the deal, but I think it’s fair. However, I would laugh and hang up the phone if Morey thinks that’s what he’s getting for Ben Simmons. Okongwu, Reddish, Hunter, and more is just a ridiculous asking price. I’m not sure if he noticed, but people watched Simmons absolutely flounder in the playoffs. He’s a fool for not taking a Reddish deal if it was offered.
NBANBA Analysis Network

This 76ers-Grizzlies Trade Is Focused On Ben Simmons

It is going to be interesting to see who the teams are that become interested in Ben Simmons as the NBA offseason continues and as the start of training camp nears. The Philadelphia 76ers will have some decisions to make if the situation worsens. It should come as no surprise...
NBANBA Analysis Network

This three-team trade lands Ben Simmons with Sacramento Kings

To deal or not to deal, that is the question for the Philadelphia 76ers in regards to Ben Simmons. Three All-Star appearances, being named to the All-Defensive team twice and the All-NBA team once in just four seasons playing on the court is quite an impressive resume for the Sixers’ young 7-footer, but at the end of the day, scoring is the name of the game in the league today and Simmons does not really aid them in that category.
NBAPosted by
ClutchPoints

Danny Green reveals hard truth about Ben Simmons ghosting Sixers amid trade rumors

Ben Simmons is on his way out of the Philadelphia 76ers. At this point, it feels like only a miracle would prevent him from parting ways with the Sixers in the offseason. Previous reports suggested that Simmons has been ignoring calls from the Sixers and that he’s pretty much ghosted them as trade talks heat up. Philly veteran swingman Danny Green has decided to open up about this issue, and as it turns out, he hasn’t been in contact with Simmons as well:
NBAbasketballinsiders.com

Ben Simmons’ trade odds update: Kings are now the favorites

The Sacramento Kings are now the favorites to trade for three-time All-Star Ben Simmons from the Philadelphia 76ers. According to MyBookie oddsmakers, showing +275 odds, the point guard is projected to play his first game of the 2021-22 NBA season with the Kings. Next, the Minnesota Timberwolves have the second-best odds (+400) of trading for Simmons, followed by the Golden State Warriors (+550), the Portland Trail Blazers (+900), San Antonio Spurs (+1200) and Washington Wizards (+1900). Bettors are speculating that a team will trade for him during the preseason.
NBAwatchstadium.com

Latest Ben Simmons Trade Rumors

Ben Simmons remains with the 76ers despite trade rumors surrounding the guard. Shams Charania and Pat Garrity weigh in on the situation.
NBAchatsports.com

76ers Trade Rumors: Ben Simmons To Portland For Dame Lillard? | Will Simmons Play in 2021? | Mailbag

Damian Lillard, Ben Simmons, CJ McCollum, National Basketball Association, Chase Senior. 76ers rumors today focus on Ben Simmons and a potential trade that would send him to the west coast for Dame Lillard. Could the 76ers trade Ben Simmons for CJ McCollum straight up? Who has impressed in the summer league for the 76ers? Will Ben Simmons opt out of the 2021 season? Chat Sports host Chase Senior answers those questions and more in today’s video! Today’s 76ers Rumors Questions: Ben Simmons for Dame Lillard? Latest Ben Simmons news 76er that has impressed most in summer league? CJ McCollum for Ben Simmons? Could Ben Simmons not play this season? Answer these questions in the comments below: - If you had to include Maxey for Dame, would you?
NBAPosted by
All 76ers

Ben Simmons Seen Drilling Threes in Workout With Ja Morant, Tyrese Maxey

Once the 2020-2021 NBA season wrapped up for the Sixers, three-time All-Star Ben Simmons did his usual and re-routed out West for the offseason. Typically, Simmons spends his summer days around Los Angeles, training with Chris Johnson. This offseason hasn't been any different. For a while, Simmons' offseason workouts have...
chatsports.com

Boston Celtics Trade Rumors On Damian Lillard, Ben Simmons, Bradley Beal & CJ McCollum | Mailbag

Boston Celtics trade rumors continue to buzz with the 2021 NBA season just around the corner. Today’s Celtics rumors circle around Damian Lillard, Ben Simmons, Bradley Beal and CJ McCollum as well as can the Celtics make the Eastern Conference Finals or be a top 4 seed during the 2021 NBA season? Did the Celtics overpay when they re-signed Robert Williams? Chat Sports host Chase Senior talks through the latest Celtics rumors in this Celtics mailbag! We have you covered with all of the Celtics rumors and Celtics news. SUBSCRIBE: http://www.youtube.com/celticstv?sub_... Celtics Rumors Mailbag: - Did the Celtics overpay for Robert Williams?
NBAPosted by
All 76ers

Ben Simmons Continues to Sound Like Perfect Fit for Chauncey Billups

Before the US men's national team departed for the Summer Olympics in Tokyo, the rumor mill was in full swing regarding Damian Lillard. Many reports hinted that the Blazers' All-Star guard was close to requesting a trade. The talk around Lillard stalled as the Olympics and free agency went underway...
NBAPosted by
FanSided

Philadelphia 76ers: Is a Ben Simmons for CJ McCollum swap inevitable?

Is CJ McCollum the best possible player that the Philadelphia 76ers could land in exchange for Ben Simmons?. The Philadelphia 76ers have not been very active thus far in the offseason but there is one big shoe that has yet to drop for the team. And that involves the team trading Ben Simmons, who appears to be done with the Sixers.

Comments / 0

Community Policy