Reds' Tyler Naquin: Pops pair of solo shots
Naquin went 2-for-4 with a pair of solo home runs in Sunday's 3-1 win over Miami. The outfielder got Cincinnati off to a hot start by leading off the bottom of the first inning with his first homer. He added another in the eighth as an insurance run. Naquin continues to extend his career-best homer total, which is now at 18 through 112 games. He's added a .268/.333/.482 slash line, 66 RBI, 49 runs scored and five stolen bases in 405 plate appearances. He's been even better lately, going 21-for-46 (.457) with five long balls, nine RBI and 13 runs scored during a 12-game hitting streak.www.cbssports.com
Comments / 0