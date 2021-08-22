Giants' Sterling Shepard: In line to play preseason Week 3

Please return your seat and tray-tables to their upright position, because the NFL preseason has begun its final descent. The regular season is roughly two weeks away, and that means teams around the league are strapped with not only reducing their roster count to an 80-man tally this week, but down to 53 players before the month of August waves goodbye. Not every move will be a direct release, however, because trades are usually another prevalent tool used by clubs to shape their roster just ahead of the kickoff in September.