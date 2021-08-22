Giants' Sterling Shepard: In line to play preseason Week 3
Shepard is slated to play at least the first half of next Sunday's preseason finale against the Patriots, Paul Schwartz of the New York Post reports. Shepard hasn't seen game action so far during exhibition season, but he'll be out there next weekend with Daniel Jones, Darius Slayton and Evan Engram, at least. The question marks are Saquon Barkley (knee) and Kenny Golladay (hamstring). If both aren't cleared to suit up, Shepard would serve as the top pass-catching option for the Giants offense.www.cbssports.com
