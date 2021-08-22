Reds' Vladimir Gutierrez: Fans eight in win
Gutierrez (9-4) allowed one run on three hits and a walk while striking out eight over seven innings to earn the win over Miami on Sunday. The right-hander rattled off a sixth straight quality start, and his eight strikeouts were a season high. Gutierrez's lone mistake was an RBI double to Jesus Sanchez in the fourth inning. He's now made 16 starts with a 3.68 ERA, 1.29 WHIP and 73:35 K:BB across 93 innings. The 25-year-old lines up to get a rematch with the Marlins in Miami next weekend.www.cbssports.com
Comments / 0