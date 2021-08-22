Eagles' Jalen Hurts: Returns to practice in full
Hurts (illness) put in a full practice Sunday, Tim McManus of ESPN.com reports. After sitting out preseason Week 2 with a non-COVID-19 illness, Hurts spent two days away from the team. Upon his return Sunday, he took part in stretches, tossed a few passes and progressed to team drills, taking part in every stage of the session. With his illness behind him, Hurts now will wait and see if coach Nick Sirianni will turn to the starters in Friday's exhibition at the Jets.www.cbssports.com
