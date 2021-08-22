Giants' Daniel Jones: Set to play in exhibition finale

Jones is expected to play at least the first half of next Sunday's preseason finale against the Patriots, Paul Schwartz of the New York Post reports. After working against the Browns in back-to-back practices this past week, coach Joe Judge opted to rest Giants starters this Sunday at Cleveland. With Jones poised to make his debut this exhibition season next weekend, he'll be working with many of his top skill-position players, but questions still surround whether Saquon Barkley (knee) and Kenny Golladay (hamstring) will suit up. In any case, Jones and the rest of the Giants offense soon will have their dress rehearsal for the regular season.