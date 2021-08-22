Reds' Mike Moustakas: Ends skid with homer
Moustakas went 1-for-3 with a solo home run and two strikeouts in Sunday's 3-1 win over Miami. The infielder's skid extended to 0-for-24 before his fifth-inning solo shot in Sunday's contest. Moustakas has had a brutal season with five homers, 16 RBI, 18 runs scored and eight doubles while slashing .206/.309/.389 through 149 plate appearances. While he has a 12.1 percent walk rate and a 22.1 percent strikeout rate this year, he hasn't been able to make enough contact in 13 games since he returned from a heel injury. Moustakas is currently in a platoon with the similarly struggling Eugenio Suarez at third base.www.cbssports.com
