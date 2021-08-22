Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani Celebrate Her Son Zuma’s Birthday With Sweet Family Photo
The recently married famous couple that is Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton were busy celebrating another member of their family over the weekend. That family member is her son, Zuma Nesta Rock, who according to PEOPLE, turned 13 years old on Saturday, Aug. 21. As part of Gwen Stefani’s celebration for her middle child, she posted a very sweet family photo on her Instagram story. It shows her and Zuma alongside Shelton, and her two other sons. They are15-year-old Kingston James McGregor and 7-year-old Apollo Bowie Flynn.outsider.com
Comments / 0