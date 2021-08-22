Cancel
Cabrera hits 500th homer as Tigers beat Blue Jays 5-3 in 11

Detroit Tigers' Miguel Cabrera, front right, celebrates with Jeimer Candelario (46) after hitting his 500th career home run in the sixth inning against the Toronto Blue Jays during a baseball game in Toronto, Sunday, Aug. 22, 2021. (Jon Blacker/The Canadian Press via AP)

TORONTO (AP) — Miguel Cabrera became the 28th major league player to hit 500 home runs, and the Detroit Tigers beat the Toronto Blue Jays 5-3 in 11 innings on Sunday.

Daz Cameron and Willi Castro each hit an RBI double in the 11th to help Detroit take two of three in the weekend series. Gregory Soto (6-3) worked two innings for the win, and Joe Jiménez got three outs for his first save in two chances.

The 38-year-old Cabrera connected on a 1-1 pitch from left-hander Steven Matz in the sixth, sending the ball over the scoreboard in right-center field. Measured at 400 feet, the homer tied the score 1-all.

Much of the crowd of 14,685 at Rogers Centre rose for a standing ovation as Cabrera rounded the bases. After celebrating with his teammates, the Tigers slugger came out to accept a curtain call, taking off his helmet and bowing to the fans behind the first-base dugout.

Bo Bichette and Lourdes Gurriel Jr. each had three hits for Toronto. Kirby Snead (0-1) got the loss.

BRAVES 3, ORIOLES 1

BALTIMORE (AP) — Jorge Soler homered, Touki Toussaint pitched effectively into the sixth inning, and the Braves extended the Orioles’ losing streak to 18 games.

Baltimore’s skid is the longest in the major leagues since Kansas City dropped 19 in a row in 2005. This was only the third time during this streak that the Orioles lost by two runs or fewer.

Adam Duvall added a two-run double for NL East-leading Atlanta, which has won nine in a row and 16 of its last 18. The Braves also have won a franchise-record 13 consecutive road games.

Toussaint (3-2) allowed a run and five hits in 5 1/3 innings. Will Smith worked the ninth for his 28th save.

Baltimore’s John Means (5-6) yielded three runs and four hits in six-plus innings.

RAYS 9, WHITE SOX 0

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — Francisco Mejía hit a three-run double for Tampa Bay, and five Rays pitchers combined on a seven-hitter.

Austin Meadows had three RBIs for Tampa Bay, which took the final two of the three-game series between AL division leaders.

Four Tampa Bay relievers followed Chris Archer, who departed with left hip tightness after two innings. It was Archer’s first start since leaving a game April 10 against the Yankees with right forearm tightness.

Shawn Armstrong (1-0) got the win, and Josh Fleming pitched three innings for his first major league save.

Chicago’s Reynaldo López (2-1) gave up three runs in four innings.

The Rays announced before the game that slugger Nelson Cruz had been placed on the COVID-19 injured list.

White Sox shortstop Tim Anderson sat out his second consecutive game with leg fatigue and soreness.

REDS 3, MARLINS 1

CINCINNATI (AP) — Tyler Naquin hit two solo homers and Vladimir Gutierrez pitched seven effective innings, helping the Reds complete the four-game series sweep.

Naquin’s leadoff shot extended his hitting streak to 12 games. He added his 18th homer in the eighth, making it 3-1 when he drove an 0-2 fastball from Anthony Bass into the seats in right-center.

Mike Moustakas also connected for Cincinnati, which won for the sixth time in eight games. It began the day in a tie with San Diego for the second NL wild card.

Miami wasted a sharp performance by Sandy Alcantara (7-11) in its seventh straight loss. Alcantara struck out a career-high 11 while working seven innings of two-run ball.

Gutierrez (9-4) allowed three hits. Michael Lorenzen got three outs for his third save.

CARDINALS 3, PIRATES 0

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Adam Wainwright pitched eight innings of two-hit ball and Paul Goldschmidt homered, leading St. Louis to the victory.

The Cardinals snapped a two-game skid and kept the Pirates from earning their first series sweep of the season. They remain the only team in the majors without one.

The 39-year-old Wainwright (12-7) threw 106 pitches and retired his final 11 hitters. He hasn’t permitted a run in his past 19 innings against the Pirates and has won his last seven decisions against them.

Goldschmidt hit his 19th homer in the fifth to make it 2-0. Alex Reyes got his 28th save in 30 chances.

Pittsburgh’s Steven Brault (0-2) permitted one run and five hits in four innings.

