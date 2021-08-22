Cancel
Stocks Rally to Start the Week, Nasdaq Closes at Record After Pfizer Vaccine Approval

By Tanaya Macheel, CNBC
NBC Miami
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleStocks finished higher Monday following a volatile week on Wall Street, led by reopening stocks as the Food and Drug Administration approved its first Covid-19 vaccine. The S&P 500 added 0.8% to reach 4,479.53, just shy of a record close. The tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite rose about 1.5% to 14,942.65 to hit a record closing high. The Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 215.63 points, or 0.6%, to 35,335.71.

