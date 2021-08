Here are some stories making headlines across the Hudson Valley. A man convicted of killing a boy from Maybrook in 1996 has been denied parole, according to the state Corrections Department. Juan Miguel Peinado, 44, was convicted of killing 12-year-old Danny Meyer. Meyer was fatally stabbed soon after leaving his house for a Little League game. It was Peinado's first time up for parole, and village officials and residents had come out against his release. His next appearance is in two years.