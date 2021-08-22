Ron DeSantis Still the Favorite in 2022 But Oddsmakers are Lowering His Chances

Ron DeSantis’ odds to win the 2022 Florida gubernatorial election have worsened over the past two months, according to betting aggregators US-Bookies.com

Two months ago, DeSantis had 1/5 odds to be re-elected (83.3 percent implied probability), but they’ve since worsened to 1/3 (75 percent).

Though DeSantis is still the odds-on favorite, his competitors’ betting odds have improved during this timeframe. U.S. Rep. Charlie Crist, D-Fla., improved from 8/1 (11.1 percent implied probability) to 4/1 (20 percent) in the last two months, while Nikki Fried also improved from 10/1 (9.1 percent) to 8/1 (11.1 percent).

“The odds still point to DeSantis being a heavy favorite, but they took a noticeable hit during a time in which the state of Florida has seen quite a few challenges, and many have been openly critical of the governor,” said a US-Bookies spokesperson. “Billed as a rising star in the GOP, DeSantis also faces a difficult battle in the presidential election, as he’s behind Donald Trump in both presidential and Republican nomination markets.”

Former President Donald Trump is currently the 9/4 favorite to be the Republican nominee in the 2024 U.S. presidential election (30.8 percent implied probability). DeSantis follows at 9/2 (18 percent), with Former Gov. Nikki Haley, R-SC, following at 8/1 (11.1 percent).

Despite his recent approval ratings dipping below 50 percent, President Joe Biden is the current favorite to win the 2024 election, with 7/2 odds to do so (22.2 percent implied probability). He’s followed closely by Vice President Kamala Harris at 4/1 (20 percent), Trump at 6/1 (14.3 percent). and DeSantis at 10/1 (9.1 percent).

“Though DeSantis’ chances at winning the next presidential election aren’t strong at the moment, it does seem like he’ll be the most likely pick as Trump’s running mate,” said a US-Bookies spokesperson. “With 14/1 odds, a Trump-DeSantis is currently the most likely Republican ticket we’ll see in 2021.”