SELLERSBURG, Ind. (WDRB) -- A police pursuit in southern Indiana reached speeds of 110 mph, before the driver crashed and tried to run away. In a release, Indiana State Police say just after midnight Wednesday, Trooper Dakota Novak was just north of Corydon, when he spotted a red Pontiac speeding on SR 135. The trooper clocked the car at 78 mph in a 55 mph zone on radar and turned to do a traffic stop. That's when the car took off.