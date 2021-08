Utah is home to one of the most famous herds of wild horses in America, the Onaqui. Named for the Onaqui Mountains, more than 500 horses roam free in rangeland just outside Tooele, roughly 60 miles from Salt Lake City. Tourists, photographers, horse lovers and filmmakers come from all over the world to see one of the enduring symbols of the American West in all their majesty, beauty and towering strength.