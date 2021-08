World-renowned DJ/producer Henry Fong and Group Chat label boss and Los Angeles-based artist JSTJR make their highly-anticipated return to the release radar for their latest collaborative offering ‘Louder’ alongside multifaceted triumvirate Ultimate Rejects. The latest single to come from Fong marks his fourth original production so far in 2021, and follows ‘Ragga Rave’, his track with SAYMYNAME from the tail end of this May, in addition to ‘Bust It’ with FOMO, released earlier this month. It also marks JSTJR and Ultimate Rejects’ first sonic offering of 2021, and serves as a direct follow-up to JSTJR and Fong’s 2020 hit ‘Arriba’, as well as his single ‘Que Lo Siento’ with Schade from April of last year. Out now on JSTJR’s Group Chat imprint Insomniac Music Group, ‘Louder’ is available to listen to across all streaming platforms.