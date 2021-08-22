Playoff hopeful Dillon crashes after contact with Keselowski

The “best car” Richard Childress Racing has fielded for Austin Dillon was towed to the garage after Stage 2 at Michigan. Dillon’s Chevrolet was junked after a crash on lap 121 in the Firekeepers Casino 400, following contact with Brad Keselowski. Coming to the stage finish, Dillon charged to the inside of Keselowski off Turn 4 and had the momentum to make the pass and finish sixth. But Keselowski kept chasing Dillon down to the apron, and the two collided, which turned Dillon into the outside wall and his car over on its side before coming back down on four tires.