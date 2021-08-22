Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Motorsports

Playoff hopeful Dillon crashes after contact with Keselowski

By Kelly Crandall
racer.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe “best car” Richard Childress Racing has fielded for Austin Dillon was towed to the garage after Stage 2 at Michigan. Dillon’s Chevrolet was junked after a crash on lap 121 in the Firekeepers Casino 400, following contact with Brad Keselowski. Coming to the stage finish, Dillon charged to the inside of Keselowski off Turn 4 and had the momentum to make the pass and finish sixth. But Keselowski kept chasing Dillon down to the apron, and the two collided, which turned Dillon into the outside wall and his car over on its side before coming back down on four tires.

racer.com

Comments / 4

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Austin Dillon
Person
Brad Keselowski
Person
Tyler Reddick
Person
Richard Childress
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Race Car#Daytona#Breztri#Rcr#Austindillon3
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Chevrolet
NewsBreak
Race Cars
NewsBreak
Motorsports
NewsBreak
NASCAR
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
MotorsportsHerald Tribune

Ranking NASCAR's bubble drivers who are most likely to win at Daytona

Erik Jones called it a "wild card." Aric Almirola said it was one of the most "intense" races last season. Chris Buescher said he's "got nothing to lose." Racing at Daytona International Speedway has always been chaotic. But with Saturday's Coke Zero Sugar 400 once again serving as the final race of the regular season, expect even more fireworks this time around.
MotorsportsNBC Sports

Austin Dillon keeps calm, carries on in playoff fight with teammate

Eagle-eyed NASCAR watchers know that most prominent drivers have a personal logo. They’re usually found on their fire suits or above the driver’s side window of their race cars. Austin Dillon‘s logo is the Ace of Spades. But as the Cup Series heads to the Indianapolis Motor Speedway road course...
Michigan StateCBS Sports

NASCAR Crash Course: Was win in Michigan Ryan Blaney's breakthrough moment?

Ryan Blaney was two turns from winning the season-opening Busch Clash, checkered flag in sight. He ended it backwards after good buddy Chase Elliott spun him out. It was the latest trend in a close but no cigar narrative that's defined Blaney's career. Often compared with Elliott as the sport's two millennial stars, Blaney's fallen behind his friend in every category: wins, championships, even Most Popular Driver awards.
MotorsportsNBC Sports

Daytona Cup storylines: Last spot, last shot

The 16-driver NASCAR Cup Series playoff field will be finalized in Saturday night’s regular season finale at Daytona International Speedway (7 p.m. ET, NBC). Last year saw Daytona host the regular season finale for the first time. William Byron scored his first career Cup win to make the playoffs, while Clint Bowyer and Matt DiBenedetto secured playoff berths on points.
Autoweek.com

Here's the NASCAR Cup Playoff Situation as Series Heads to Daytona

Tyler Reddick currently holds the 16th Playoff-eligible spot by 25 points over Richard Childress Racing teammate Austin Dillon. Those are the only two drivers who can still qualify for the playoff field on points. In the race for the Regular Season Championship, Kyle Larson leads Denny Hamlin by 28 points.
MotorsportsBirmingham Star

Weekend Preview: Daytona International Speedway

There's one seat left at the playoff table. After Kevin Harvick clinched on points with a 14th-place finish in last Sunday's NASCAR Cup Series race at Michigan International Speedway, 15 of the 16 playoff berths have been filled. Tyler Reddick currently holds the 16th playoff-eligible spot by 25 points over...
Michigan StatePosted by
Racing News

Michigan Race Results: August 22, 2021 (NASCAR Cup Series)

NASCAR results from Michigan International Speedway. Today, the NASCAR Cup Series unloads at the 2-mile oval in Brookyln, MI. Michigan International Speedway is set to host the FireKeepers Casino 400. View Michigan results for the NASCAR Cup Series below. Michigan/Gateway/Springfield Menu: NASCAR/INDYCAR/ARCA. Entries/Info | TV Schedule | ARCA Qual (Michigan)...
MotorsportsBleacher Report

NASCAR at Daytona 2021: Odds, TV Schedule, Live Stream and Drivers

The NASCAR Cup Series regular season ends Saturday where it started in February. Last time the Cup Series took to the Daytona International Speedway oval, Michael McDowell emerged as the surprise winner. That set off a string of unexpected wins to put some lesser-known drivers in the 16-car playoff field. Christopher Bell was also victorious at Daytona in February, but his win came on the track's road course.
Motorsportswesb.com

Racing Report 8-24-21: Reddick And Dillon On Bubble Watch, Along With 13 Other Must-Win Hopefuls

The field of 16 NASCAR Cup Series championship hopefuls will be set after Saturday’s Coke Zero Sugar 400 at Daytona International Speedway. The potential playoff outcomes for Richard Childress Racing teammates Tyler Reddick and Austin Dillon ripple with mathematical possibilities for Saturday’s regular-season finale. For everyone else with a sliver of postseason eligibility within reach, the marching orders are simple — win or else.
Daytona Beach, FLPosted by
The Associated Press

Teammates Reddick, Dillon eye final playoff spot at Daytona

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (AP) — There’s one guy Tyler Reddick doesn’t expect any help from at Daytona International Speedway on Saturday night: His teammate. Reddick and fellow Richard Childress Racing driver Austin Dillon are essentially battling each other for the 16th and final spot in the NASCAR Cup Series playoffs. And that makes teamwork at the 2½-mile superspeedway downright tricky, maybe even unthinkable, for the duo.
Motorsportsnbcsportsedge.com

Coke Zero Sugar 400 Dark Horses: Austin Dillon is motivated

The tapered spacer is really just another type of ‘plate’ to restrict the horsepower by limiting air flow through the carburetor, but however you take cars and arbitrarily slow them by 10 mile per hour, you also close the gap between the haves and the have nots. Fans who like plate racing for reasons other than 'Big One' accidents get a chance to see their favorite drivers excel for a change.
Motorsportsthecomeback.com

NASCAR world reacts to Bubba Wallace’s big news

Bubba Wallace has had a 2021 full of change. Over the winter, Wallace moved to a new team co-owned by Michael Jordan and Denny Hamlin and while they started out a bit rough and lacked a top 15 finish until race 13, his 23XI Racing Toyota scored a fifth place finish at Pocono and sits 20th in points.
MotorsportsPosted by
FanSided

NASCAR: The ideal replacement candidate for Kyle Busch

With Kyle Busch done competing in the NASCAR Xfinity Series, Bubba Wallace would be a perfect replacement in a part-time role at Joe Gibbs Racing next year. For quite some time, Kyle Busch had made clear that he would be retiring from NASCAR Xfinity Series competition once he reached 100 career victories.

Comments / 4

Community Policy