Join Manzanita artist Kathleen Kanas for a two-day natural fiber basket workshop. Participants will use the technique of twining to weave a basket using a variety of highly textural natural materials. Start to finish, guided by visual samples and instructor tips, twining fibers with design in mind will be emphasized. Completed baskets will measure approximately 7” high, with a 7” base and circumference of 28”- 30”. Weaving with natural materials that have irregularities can be challenging, but the results are exciting. The first day will cover twining, understanding the first steps to construction, completing the base, and starting the upturned sides. Day two is a continuation of the sides developing the patterns and finishing off with a fringed rim. Embellishing the basket with special touches such as pods, beads, or other special objects can be applied as a final step.