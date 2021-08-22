Commercial real estate highlights: Shopping center in Powhatan County sells for $4.325 million
S.L. Nusbaum Realty Co. reports the following sale:. Ruffin Mill LLC bought The Maxey Center at 3452 Anderson Highway in Powhatan from JWN Properties LLC for $4.325 million. The 17,235-square-foot center is fully leased with tenants including Powhatan Medical Associates, Edward Jones, Angela’s Italian Restaurant, Napier ERA and Powhatan Gentle Dentistry. Nathan Shor, Elliot Warsof, Thomas Langston, Chris Zarpas and Mike Zarpas represented the seller. Mike Carroll of General Land represented the buyer.richmond.com
Comments / 0