Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Powhatan County, VA

Commercial real estate highlights: Shopping center in Powhatan County sells for $4.325 million

Richmond.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleS.L. Nusbaum Realty Co. reports the following sale:. Ruffin Mill LLC bought The Maxey Center at 3452 Anderson Highway in Powhatan from JWN Properties LLC for $4.325 million. The 17,235-square-foot center is fully leased with tenants including Powhatan Medical Associates, Edward Jones, Angela’s Italian Restaurant, Napier ERA and Powhatan Gentle Dentistry. Nathan Shor, Elliot Warsof, Thomas Langston, Chris Zarpas and Mike Zarpas represented the seller. Mike Carroll of General Land represented the buyer.

richmond.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Richmond, VA
Business
County
Powhatan County, VA
Richmond, VA
Real Estate
City
Henrico, VA
City
Richmond, VA
Local
Virginia Business
Local
Virginia Real Estate
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Chris Sale
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Commercial Real Estate#Real Estate Company#Shopping Center#S L Nusbaum Realty Co#Ruffin Mill Llc#The Maxey Center#Jwn Properties Llc#Italian Restaurant#Napier Era#Powhatan Gentle Dentistry#General Land#Snp La Diff Llc#La Diff#Icm Enterprises Llc#Cava Capital#Cushman Wakefield#Lewis C Burrell Estate#Fw Properties Ii Llc#N Arthur Ashe Boulevard#Mjk Properties Llc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Retail
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Real Estate
Related
WorldPosted by
The Hill

ISIS-K attack upends Kabul evacuation

The deadly ISIS-K attack at the Kabul airport on Thursday has upended U.S. evacuation efforts and confirmed widespread fears a terrorist group would seek to capitalize on the chaos as thousands scramble to leave Afghanistan's capital before next week. The Biden administration for weeks had warned of such an ambush,...
EducationPosted by
The Hill

Judge blocks DeSantis from banning school mask mandates

School districts in Florida will be allowed to impose mask requirements after a district judge on Friday blocked an executive order from Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) banning the mandates. Leon County Circuit Judge John Cooper ruled in favor of a group of parents who sued DeSantis over his executive...
Theater & DancePosted by
The Associated Press

JoJo Siwa to join same-sex couple on ‘Dancing With Stars’

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Pop star JoJo Siwa will compete as part of the first same-sex pairing on “Dancing With the Stars” for the show’s upcoming 30th season. Olympic gymnastics champion Suni Lee also is joining the cast, the rest of which will be announced on Sept. 8. ABC said Thursday the celebrities will find out which pro dancer they’ll partner with on the season premiere Sept. 20.

Comments / 0

Community Policy