Commission to review state Coastal Habitat Protection Plan amendment at August meeting
MOREHEAD CITY — Carteret County residents and others may soon have an opportunity to comment on a draft amendment to the state’s Coastal Habitat Protection Plan. The N.C. Marine Fisheries Commission will meet by web conference Wednesday and Thursday, Aug. 25-26. The meeting will begin at 6 p.m. Aug. 25 and 9 a.m. Aug. 26. The agenda includes an overview of the draft 2021 amendment to the CHPP, after which the commission is scheduled to vote on sending it out for public and advisory committee review.www.carolinacoastonline.com
Comments / 0