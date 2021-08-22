Cancel
Foster County, ND

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Foster, Wells by NWS

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-08-22 17:04:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-22 17:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Foster; Wells A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 515 PM CDT FOR EASTERN WELLS AND FOSTER COUNTIES At 504 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 9 miles east of Leeds to 11 miles west of New Rockford, moving northeast at 50 mph. HAZARD...Ping pong ball size hail and 60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Carrington, Fessenden, Bordulac, Grace City, Cathay, Sykeston, Bremen, Melville, Hamberg, Emrick, Heaton and Barlow. TORNADO...POSSIBLE HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.50 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH

