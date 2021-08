HELMETTA, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — New Jersey is dealing with power outages and severe flooding associated with Henri. Gov. Phil Murphy said those are his biggest concerns. He reminded residents not to go near any downed power lines. Murphy said he was relieved the storm was not yet as bad as it might’ve been if the track had shifted, though he cautioned the lingering rains are going to present serious challenges. He urged people to stay home and off the roads unless absolutely necessary. WATCH: Gov. Phil Murphy Discusses Henri’s Impact On New Jersey Murphy discussed his greatest concern with CBS2’s Dick Brennan and...