Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Nevada State

Is Nevada ready for online gaming? Legalized igaming may be knocking on Nevada’s door.

cdcgamingreports.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLong noted for its conservative and carefully considered regulations, Nevada is giving igaming a thought. The state’s Gaming Commission scheduled a meeting to solicit input on the subject, but then postponed it. Instead, the Commission held a non-controversial workshop on esports. After generating little opposition, esports received the regulators’ approval. The reason is simple: Esports is a very minor part of gaming and sports. Esports’ popularity is growing, but it does not threaten to disrupt organized sports or traditional gaming.

www.cdcgamingreports.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
State
Pennsylvania State
City
Winnemucca, NV
State
Nevada State
City
Pahrump, NV
City
Elko, NV
State
Indiana State
State
Colorado State
Local
Nevada Lifestyle
State
Virginia State
Local
Nevada Government
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sheldon Adelson
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Online Gambling#Online Gaming#Casino Gaming#State Legislatures#Mgm#Golden Gaming#Cannibali
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Hobbies
NewsBreak
Esports
NewsBreak
Amazon
NewsBreak
DraftKings
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Gambling
Related
Nevada Statethecentersquare.com

This is the Best County to Live in Nevada

The U.S. may have the largest economy in the world, but in other key measures indicative of quality of life, it is far from number one. Based on the United Nations Development Programme's Human Development Index, a tool used for gauging and comparing quality of life across geographies, the United States ranks as the 17th best country to live in worldwide.
Nevada Statereviewjournal.com

Nevada, Las Vegas Strip gaming wins set record highs in July

The state’s casinos won more money from players in July than in any month in history. The Strip also recorded an all-time high and slot volume was the highest ever. The Nevada Gaming Control Board on Thursday reported gaming win exceeding $1 billion for the fifth straight month, with Clark County win hitting the billion-dollar mark for the second month in a row.
Nevada Statebouldercityreview.com

Nevada’s Yesteryear: Frenchman’s preference influenced city’s name

Have you been to Winnemucca lately? Maybe so, maybe not. The name itself, historians say, has a Paiute Indian origin itself and that makes it yet another interesting tale of Nevada’s Yesteryear. Stories from old-timers, from journals of those passing through and from later history books tell of the first...
Nevada StateNevada Appeal

Nevada’s daily COVID vaccinations rising

The number of Nevadans getting vaccinated each day continues to slowly rise. And with the full approval of the Pfizer vaccine this week, Candice McDaniel of the Nevada Department of Health and Human Services said she thinks more Nevadans will get the shots. She said the 14-day rolling average number...
Nevada StateLas Vegas Sun

Great American Outdoors Act already securing Nevada’s public lands

We live in a time of fierce partisan tension, but protecting the great outdoors has proven to be one issue around which our leaders can come together for a common cause. It was one year ago that the Great American Outdoors Act, the most significant conservation and recreation legislation passed in decades, was passed by Congress and then signed into law.
Nevada StateKOLO TV Reno

Nevada’s COVID-19 positivity rate down but up in Reno-Sparks

RENO, Nev. (AP) - Nevada’s COVID-19 positivity test rate is continuing a two-week decline statewide but has reached its worst level since December in Washoe County, where new daily cases and deaths continue to rise. Washoe County Health District Officer Kevin Dick said Wednesday there have been 30 deaths in...
Reno, NVcdcgamingreports.com

In spite of misgivings, Nevada Gaming Commission approves ZenSports

The Nevada Gaming Commission Thursday narrowly approved a West Hollywood-based startup as the newest casino owner and sportsbook operator in the state, despite concerns over a lack of experience and funding. By a two-to-one vote, the Commission approved ZenSports to operate the Big Wheel in Lovelock, 90 miles northwest of...
Nevada StateFOX Reno

Nevada DMV adds specialty plates to online vehicle registration

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — People looking to register a new car, truck or motorcycle online in Nevada can now apply for specialty plates. The Department of Motor Vehicles says 16 plates that support charitable causes are now available for original registration online, including for the Raiders and Golden Knights. Previously,...
Marketscdcgamingreports.com

The United States Igaming Revenue Report — July 2021

An overview of igaming revenue in New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Michigan, West Virginia, and Delaware, the five states where online gambling is legal in the U.S. Total igaming revenue for July 2021 in Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Delaware, West Virginia, and Michigan added up to $305 million, an increase of 5% from June’s $289.8 million.
GamblingMercury News

Online Casino Revenue Falls across 5 Core States

Gambling regulators in West Virginia, Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Michigan and Delaware have indicated that online casino revenue has fallen in June when compared to May. When combined, five core states have hit $289 million in gambling revenue, which is a 6.4% decrease compared to May 2021. As the world is...
Nevada Statethenevadaindependent.com

First cut on census data: Nevada is diversifying, but it’s complicated

In mid-August, the U.S. Census Bureau released the first tranche of data collected from the 2020 Census. There are a few interesting trends, one of which could have possible implications for decision makers and policy leaders in Nevada. 1. Nevada’s population continues to grow but the rate of growth has...
Arizona Statecdcgamingreports.com

FanDuel, Penn National Gaming officially licensed for event wagering in Arizona

According to industry sources, FanDuel and Penn National Gaming both have received event wagering licenses in Arizona. The Department of Gaming issued event wagering and daily fantasy sports licenses to FanDuel and an event wagering license to PNG late last week. Both licensed as “designees” while their professional sports team/franchise partners were licensed as operators.
Colorado Statecdcgamingreports.com

Colorado: Sports betting arrives at Ute Mountain Casino

A new sportsbook betting venue is launching Tuesday at the Ute Mountain Ute Casino. The opening ceremony will begin with a blessing from a tribal member at 11:30 a.m., and a ribbon-cutting will follow at noon. A member of the tribal community will place the first bet, said Jack Breslin, marketing director for the casino.

Comments / 0

Community Policy