Is Nevada ready for online gaming? Legalized igaming may be knocking on Nevada’s door.
Long noted for its conservative and carefully considered regulations, Nevada is giving igaming a thought. The state’s Gaming Commission scheduled a meeting to solicit input on the subject, but then postponed it. Instead, the Commission held a non-controversial workshop on esports. After generating little opposition, esports received the regulators’ approval. The reason is simple: Esports is a very minor part of gaming and sports. Esports’ popularity is growing, but it does not threaten to disrupt organized sports or traditional gaming.www.cdcgamingreports.com
