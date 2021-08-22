Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Environment

Tropical Storm Henri Leaves Trail Of Damage Across Northeast

cbslocal.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHenri slammed into Rhode Island's coast with high winds and lashing rain as it made landfall Sunday. Bradley Blackburn reports.

newyork.cbslocal.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Rhode Island State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tropical Storm#Extreme Weather
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
Related
Colorado StatePosted by
CBS Denver

Tracking Nora: Tropical Storm That’s Expected To Become Hurricane Could Bring Big Surge Of Moisture To Colorado

DENVER (CBS4) – There is a tropical storm expected to become a hurricane heading for Louisiana. There is also a tropical storm in the Pacific Ocean and that storm could have big implications for Colorado next week. Tropical Storm Ida was south of Cuba on Friday morning and moving northwest at 15 mph. The storm is forecast to become a hurricane on Saturday and make landfall along the Louisiana coast as a major Category 3 hurricane before moving north into Mississippi on Sunday into Monday. (source: CBS) Meanwhile, Tropical Storm Nora was about 600 miles southeast of Cabo San Lucas and moving northwest...
Maryland StatePosted by
CBS Baltimore

Maryland Weather: Severe Thunderstorm Warning Issued For Baltimore & Harford Counties

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The National Weather Service has issued a severe thunderstorm warning for Baltimore and Harford Counties until 7:00 p.m. A flood warning has been issued for portions of Baltimore County. Storms are moving east at 10 miles per hour. [8/27 at 6:15P]: A Flood Warning has been issued for portions of NE BCo. Low lying areas, including roads, may start to collect water from heavy rainfall. 1-2 inches of rain have fallen. If driving, avoid driving through high water. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. #BCoWx pic.twitter.com/7SMSJ5Xg8n — Baltimore County Emergency Management (@BaltCoEmergency) August 27, 2021 The NWS said these storms can produce damaging winds up to 60 miles per hour — causing down trees and wires. On #WJZ Strong storms over NE Baltimore County and NW Harford County now. pic.twitter.com/kQBpoiX88C — Bob Turk WJZ-TV 13 (@TurkWJZ) August 27, 2021 A flash flood watch remains in effect until 11 p.m. for Howard, Montgomery and Prince Georges Counties. Stay weather aware if you are traveling at any point as these storms move across the region. Stay up-to-date with the latest forecast by downloading the WJZ weather app.
Texas StateWilson County News

Tropical Storm Ida aims for New Orleans, Texas Gulf Coast

As Texas marks the fourth anniversary of Hurricane Harvey’s devastation, Louisiana and the Texas Gulf Coast are preparing for Tropical Storm Ida, predicted to become a major hurricane over the Gulf of Mexico this weekend. No direct impacts are forecast for South Central Texas as of Friday morning, according to the National Weather Service.
Chicago, ILcbslocal.com

Chicago Weather: Steamy Weekend

CHICAGO (CBS) — This week’s stretch of hot and humid weather will continue until Sunday, when a cold front will usher in milder and less humid conditions for next week. The heat index will hover around 100 degrees each afternoon until the cold front passes Sunday night. There’s a chance...

Comments / 0

Community Policy