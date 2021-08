Every TV show that was filming early last year had to take a major step back in March, and figure out how to resume safely. While the wait delayed new seasons of all of our favorite series, the Netflix hit The Witcher had and even rougher time getting fully back into the swing of things. In mid-December 2020, after having resumed filming and shut down again briefly, things came to a halt once more when star Henry Cavill injured himself on set, leading to several weeks of recovery time. Now, Cavill is opening up about the lessons he learned during that "hard" time.