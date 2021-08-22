Cancel
Military

Islamic State poses threat as American troops evacuate civilians in Kabul, Biden says

Washington Times
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePresident Biden is raising concerns that the Islamic State poses a threat as American troops seek to evacuate thousands of U.S. citizens and Afghan allies from Afghanistan. Biden in remarks at the White House on Sunday noted that the terror group is a “sworn enemy of the Taliban” and said that the longer U.S. troops are on the ground increases the chance that the group will attempt to strike innocent civilians and American personnel near the Hamid Karzai International Airport.

