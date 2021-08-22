Cancel
Staten Island, NY

Outage leaves hundreds of homes without power on Staten Island

By Joseph Ostapiuk
The Staten Island Advance
 5 days ago
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- Trees making contact with overhead wires Sunday evening left hundreds of homes in portions of New Springville and Willowbrook without power, according to Con Edison. There are 672 homes without power as of 6 p.m., the company’s outage map indicates. The outage extends from Ismay Street...

The Staten Island Advance

Staten Island, NY
Staten Island, NY
The Staten Island Advance

Milling, paving schedule for Staten Island streets next week

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- The city Department of Transportation (DOT) will conduct milling and paving efforts throughout the borough next week. The work may cause temporary road closures. Notices to move parked cars from streets that are scheduled to be paved or milled are posted in advance. If a car is not moved, the city will tow it around the corner or to the next closest block without construction. If there is a change in the schedule or if notices can’t be posted ahead of time, the contractor will verbally inform residents of the need to move their cars.
Posted by
The Staten Island Advance

Construction caused severe flood damage (letter to the editor)

The following letter was sent to City Councilman Steven Matteo:. We are writing this letter to you to bring your attention to a very bad flooding situation we have to deal with due to Hurricane Henri. Our community is located on Columbus Avenue, between Targee Street and West Fingerboard Road. This past Saturday night, at about 1:30 a.m., our street started bursting with muddy water. It first came out from the manhole in the middle of the street, then from the sewage drains from both sides of the street. The flood was so intensive and turned our street into a river in about 30 minutes. This situation continued for about two hours before all the water receded. As a result of this horrible flooding, at least four cars were totally damaged, and many cars were flooded with dirty, muddy water and we are not sure if they can safely stay on the road. In addition, many houses’ basements were flooded . . .
Staten Island, NY
The Staten Island Advance

West Brighton NYCHA residents call for better conditions; Dem candidates rally to their cause

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Residents of the West Brighton Houses said Tuesday night that their living conditions have deteriorated to the point of being unacceptable. Shekina Butler, the complex’s tenant association president, said a lack of staff at the complex has resulted in unsanitary and sometimes unsafe conditions at the New York City Housing Authority (NYCHA) development that opened in the 1960s.
Staten Island, NY
The Staten Island Advance

Here’s the latest COVID confirmed deaths, in-patient totals as cases continue to rise on Staten Island

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Coronavirus (COVID-19) confirmed deaths on Staten Island decreased for the first time in two weeks, according to city Health Department data. As COVID in-patients at area hospitals continue to decrease, confirmed cases of the virus are trending upwards citywide and in the borough, with an increase of nearly 3,000 cases.

