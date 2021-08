A pickup reported stolen Monday afternoon in Salina was later found across town with two 13-year-old occupants. A 62-year-old Salina man told police that sometime between 2-2:15 p.m. Monday, someone stole his 2001 Dodge Ram 1500 from where it was parked in front of his residence in the 700 block of State Street, according to Salina Police Captain Paul Forrester. The pickup was valued at $1,500.