Former USU LB Bobby Wagner Ranked Among Top 100 NFL Players For Sixth Time

By Kyle Ireland, KSL Sports
kslsports.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSALT LAKE CITY, Utah – Former Utah State and current Seattle Seahawks linebacker Bobby Wagner ranked among the top 100 NFL players for the sixth time in his career. Wagner was named to the league’s The Top 100 Players of 2021 on Sunday, August 22. The Top 100 Players list...

kslsports.com

