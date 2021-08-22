Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Environment

KC metro to be placed under heat advisory Monday

By Addi Weakley
Posted by 
KSHB 41 Action News
KSHB 41 Action News
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3hj925_0bZhHWQN00

The National Weather Service has issued a heat advisory for Monday, Aug. 23 at 12 p.m. through Thursday, Aug. 26 at 8 p.m.

Atchinson, Miami, Linn, Doniphan, Leavenworth, Wyandotte and Johnson counties in Kansas will be affected.

In Missouri, the advisory affects Andrew, De Kalb, Buchanan, Clinton, Caldwell, Platte, Clay, Ray, Carroll, Jackson, Lafayette, Cass, Johnson, Pettis, Bates and Henry counties.

Heat indices are expected to reach up to 106 degrees.

The hot temperatures mixed with high humidity may cause heat illness.

To combat the heat, avoid strenuous activities outdoors when possible — try to reschedule for early morning or evening.

Young children and pets should not be left unattended in vehicles.

Further, the NWS recommends drinking plenty of fluids, staying in an air-conditioned room, staying out of the sun and becoming familiar with the symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke .

In the event of heat stroke, call 911.

Comments / 0

KSHB 41 Action News

KSHB 41 Action News

Kansas City, MO
12K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Kansas City, Missouri news and weather from KSHB 41 Action News, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.kshb.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
State
Missouri State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Heat Indices#Heat Exhaustion#Heat Stroke#Heat Illness#Extreme Weather
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
NWS
Related
Garfield County, MTweather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Garfield by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-26 18:54:00 MDT Expires: 2021-08-26 22:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. In hilly terrain there are hundreds of low water crossings which are potentially dangerous in heavy rain. Do not attempt to cross flooded roads. Find an alternate route. Target Area: Garfield The National Weather Service in Glasgow has issued a * Flood Advisory for Southwestern Garfield County in northeastern Montana Southeastern Petroleum County in northeastern Montana * Until 1000 PM MDT. * At 654 PM MDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Between 0.5 and 1 inch of rain has fallen. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Mosby. Additional rainfall amounts up to 1 inch are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding.
Evansville, IN14news.com

Heat Advisory Extended

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Isolated thunderstorm chances will linger in the forecast through the weekend, but there will be plenty sunshine. The heat does break a little with highs in the lower 90s and heat index values 100-105 during peak heating. Saturday and Sunday, mostly sunny with isolated afternoon thunderstorms...
Petroleum County, MTweather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Petroleum by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-26 18:29:00 MDT Expires: 2021-08-26 19:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. In hilly terrain there are hundreds of low water crossings which are potentially dangerous in heavy rain. Do not attempt to cross flooded roads. Find an alternate route. Target Area: Petroleum The National Weather Service in Glasgow has issued a * Flood Advisory for Southwestern Garfield County in northeastern Montana Southeastern Petroleum County in northeastern Montana * Until 1000 PM MDT. * At 654 PM MDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Between 0.5 and 1 inch of rain has fallen. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Mosby. Additional rainfall amounts up to 1 inch are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding.

Comments / 0

Community Policy