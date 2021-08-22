Cancel
Mcpherson County, SD

Severe Weather Statement issued for McPherson by NWS

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-08-22 16:02:00 MDT Expires: 2021-08-22 16:15:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: McPherson A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 515 PM CDT FOR NORTHEASTERN MCPHERSON COUNTY At 502 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Leola, or 21 miles north of Ipswich, moving northeast at 45 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Leola. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH

Big Horn County, MTweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Big Horn by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-26 19:47:00 MDT Expires: 2021-08-26 20:15:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Big Horn A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 815 PM MDT FOR WESTERN BIG HORN COUNTY At 747 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 10 miles northwest of Fort Smith, or 31 miles southwest of Hardin, moving east at 15 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and half dollar size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Crow Indian Reservation. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.25 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
Garfield County, MTweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Garfield by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-26 18:54:00 MDT Expires: 2021-08-26 22:00:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Garfield A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 700 PM MDT FOR SOUTHWESTERN GARFIELD AND SOUTHEASTERN PETROLEUM COUNTIES At 629 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Mosby, or 23 miles east of Winnett, moving east at 15 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and half dollar size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Mosby and Cat Creek. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.25 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
Garfield County, MTweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Garfield, Petroleum by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-26 18:29:00 MDT Expires: 2021-08-26 19:00:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Garfield; Petroleum A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 700 PM MDT FOR SOUTHWESTERN GARFIELD AND SOUTHEASTERN PETROLEUM COUNTIES At 629 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Mosby, or 23 miles east of Winnett, moving east at 15 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and half dollar size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Mosby and Cat Creek. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.25 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
Iberville Parish, LAweather.gov

Hurricane Warning issued for Iberville by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-27 16:12:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-28 00:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Iberville HURRICANE WARNING IN EFFECT STORM SURGE WARNING IN EFFECT A Hurricane Warning means hurricane-force winds are expected somewhere within this area within the next 36 hours A Storm Surge Warning means there is a danger of life-threatening inundation, from rising water moving inland from the coastline, somewhere within this area within the next 36 hours * LOCATIONS AFFECTED - Plaquemine - White Castle * WIND - LATEST LOCAL FORECAST: Equivalent Strong Tropical Storm force wind - Peak Wind Forecast: 50-65 mph with gusts to 80 mph - Window for Tropical Storm force winds: Sunday morning until Monday afternoon - THREAT TO LIFE AND PROPERTY THAT INCLUDES TYPICAL FORECAST UNCERTAINTY IN TRACK, SIZE AND INTENSITY: Potential for wind greater than 110 mph - The wind threat has increased from the previous assessment. - PLAN: Plan for extreme wind of equivalent CAT 3 hurricane force or higher. - PREPARE: Efforts to protect life and property should now be underway. Prepare for catastrophic wind damage. - ACT: Act now to complete preparations before the wind becomes hazardous. - POTENTIAL IMPACTS: Devastating to Catastrophic - Structural damage to sturdy buildings, some with complete roof and wall failures. Complete destruction of mobile homes. Damage greatly accentuated by large airborne projectiles. Locations may be uninhabitable for weeks or months. - Numerous large trees snapped or uprooted along with fences and roadway signs blown over. - Many roads impassable from large debris, and more within urban or heavily wooded places. Many bridges, causeways, and access routes impassable. - Widespread power and communications outages. * STORM SURGE - LATEST LOCAL FORECAST: Life-threatening and historic storm surge possible - Peak Storm Surge Inundation: The potential for 11-15 feet above ground somewhere within surge prone areas - Window of concern: Begins early Monday morning - THREAT TO LIFE AND PROPERTY THAT INCLUDES TYPICAL FORECAST UNCERTAINTY IN TRACK, SIZE AND INTENSITY: Potential for storm surge flooding greater than 9 feet above ground - The storm surge threat has increased from the previous assessment. - PLAN: Plan for extreme life-threatening storm surge flooding greater than 9 feet above ground. - PREPARE: Evacuation preparations should be underway. Assemble disaster supplies and know your evacuation route. - ACT: Leave if evacuation orders are given for your area. Failure to heed evacuation orders may result in the loss of your life. - POTENTIAL IMPACTS: Devastating to Catastrophic - Widespread deep inundation, with storm surge flooding. Structural damage to buildings, with many washing away. Damage greatly compounded from considerable floating debris. Locations may be uninhabitable for an extended period. - Escape routes and secondary roads washed out or severely flooded. Flood control systems and barriers may become stressed. - Extreme beach erosion. New shoreline cuts possible. * FLOODING RAIN - LATEST LOCAL FORECAST: - Peak Rainfall Amounts: Additional 8-12 inches, with locally higher amounts - THREAT TO LIFE AND PROPERTY THAT INCLUDES TYPICAL FORECAST UNCERTAINTY IN TRACK, SIZE AND INTENSITY: Potential for major flooding rain - The flooding rain threat has increased from the previous assessment. - PLAN: Emergency plans should include the potential for major flooding from heavy rain. Evacuations and rescues are likely. - PREPARE: Strongly consider protective actions, especially if you are in an area vulnerable to flooding. - ACT: Heed any flood watches and warnings. Failure to take action will likely result in serious injury or loss of life. - POTENTIAL IMPACTS: Extensive - Major rainfall flooding may prompt many evacuations and rescues. - Rivers and tributaries may rapidly overflow their banks in multiple places. Small streams, creeks, canals, bayous, and ditches may become dangerous rivers. Flood control systems and barriers may become stressed. - Flood waters can enter many structures within multiple communities, some structures becoming uninhabitable or washed away. Many places where flood waters may cover escape routes. Streets and parking lots become rivers of moving water with underpasses submerged. Driving conditions become dangerous. Many road and bridge closures with some weakened or washed out. * TORNADO - LATEST LOCAL FORECAST: - Situation is somewhat favorable for tornadoes - THREAT TO LIFE AND PROPERTY THAT INCLUDES TYPICAL FORECAST UNCERTAINTY IN TRACK, SIZE AND INTENSITY: Potential for a few tornadoes - The tornado threat has remained nearly steady from the previous assessment. - PLAN: Emergency plans should include the potential for a few tornadoes. - PREPARE: If your shelter is particularly vulnerable to tornadoes, prepare to relocate to safe shelter before hazardous weather arrives. - ACT: If a tornado warning is issued, be ready to shelter quickly. - POTENTIAL IMPACTS: Limited - The occurrence of isolated tornadoes can hinder the execution of emergency plans during tropical events. - A few places may experience tornado damage, along with power and communications disruptions. - Locations could realize roofs peeled off buildings, chimneys toppled, mobile homes pushed off foundations or overturned, large tree tops and branches snapped off, shallow-rooted trees knocked over, moving vehicles blown off roads, and small boats pulled from moorings. * FOR MORE INFORMATION: - http://emergency.louisiana.gov
Greeley County, NEweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Greeley by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-26 23:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-26 23:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Greeley A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1115 PM CDT FOR NORTHERN GREELEY COUNTY At 1059 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Ericson to 6 miles east of Greeley, moving northeast at 50 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. These severe storms will be near... Spalding around 1110 PM CDT, but will main affect rural northeastern Greeley County. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
Pennington County, SDweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Pennington by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-26 19:00:00 MDT Expires: 2021-08-27 02:00:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: Prepare immediately for large hail and damaging winds. People outside should move to a shelter, inside a strong building and away from windows. Target Area: Pennington A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 845 PM MDT FOR SOUTHEASTERN PENNINGTON COUNTY At 823 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 6 miles west of Owanka, or 26 miles east of Rapid City, moving east at 35 mph. HAZARD...Golf ball size hail and 60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Owanka. THUNDERSTORM DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
Rawlins County, KSweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Rawlins by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-26 20:17:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-26 21:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. This thunderstorm will produce damaging winds resulting in areas of near zero visibility in blowing dirt. Use extreme caution if you must travel and be alert for rapidly changing visibility. Target Area: Rawlins A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 830 PM CDT FOR WESTERN RAWLINS COUNTY At 813 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 6 miles southwest of Atwood, moving northeast at 25 mph. HAZARD...70 mph wind gusts and penny size hail. SOURCE...Trained weather spotters. IMPACT...Expect considerable tree damage. Damage is likely to mobile homes, roofs, and outbuildings. Locations impacted include Atwood, McDonald, Blakeman and Beardsley. THUNDERSTORM DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN WIND THREAT...OBSERVED MAX WIND GUST...70 MPH
Rawlins County, KSweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Rawlins by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-26 20:05:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-26 20:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. This thunderstorm will produce damaging winds resulting in areas of near zero visibility in blowing dirt. Use extreme caution if you must travel and be alert for rapidly changing visibility. Target Area: Rawlins A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 830 PM CDT FOR SOUTHEASTERN CHEYENNE...NORTHWESTERN THOMAS AND WESTERN RAWLINS COUNTIES IN NORTHWESTERN KANSAS At 755 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 4 miles southeast of McDonald, or 14 miles west of Atwood, moving northeast at 25 mph. HAZARD...70 mph wind gusts and penny size hail. SOURCE...Trained weather spotters. IMPACT...Expect considerable tree damage. Damage is likely to mobile homes, roofs, and outbuildings. Locations impacted include Atwood, Bird City, McDonald, Blakeman and Beardsley. THUNDERSTORM DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN WIND THREAT...OBSERVED MAX WIND GUST...70 MPH
Hughes County, SDweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Hughes, Sully by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-26 19:00:00 MDT Expires: 2021-08-27 02:00:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Hughes; Sully A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 145 AM CDT FOR SULLY AND NORTHWESTERN HUGHES COUNTIES At 125 AM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 8 miles southwest of Sully Lake, or 12 miles west of Onida, moving northeast at 45 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Sully Lake, Onida and Agar. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
Sheboygan County, WIweather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Sheboygan by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-27 16:19:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-27 17:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Sheboygan A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 500 PM CDT FOR NORTHEASTERN SHEBOYGAN COUNTY At 418 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Howards Grove, moving east at 15 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Sheboygan, Sheboygan Falls, Howards Grove, Kohler, Johnsonville and Haven. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
Thomas County, KSweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Thomas by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-26 20:05:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-26 20:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. This thunderstorm will produce damaging winds resulting in areas of near zero visibility in blowing dirt. Use extreme caution if you must travel and be alert for rapidly changing visibility. Target Area: Thomas A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 830 PM CDT FOR SOUTHEASTERN CHEYENNE...NORTHWESTERN THOMAS AND WESTERN RAWLINS COUNTIES IN NORTHWESTERN KANSAS At 755 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 4 miles southeast of McDonald, or 14 miles west of Atwood, moving northeast at 25 mph. HAZARD...70 mph wind gusts and penny size hail. SOURCE...Trained weather spotters. IMPACT...Expect considerable tree damage. Damage is likely to mobile homes, roofs, and outbuildings. Locations impacted include Atwood, Bird City, McDonald, Blakeman and Beardsley. THUNDERSTORM DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN WIND THREAT...OBSERVED MAX WIND GUST...70 MPH
Hughes County, SDweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Hughes by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-26 19:00:00 MDT Expires: 2021-08-27 02:00:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Hughes A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 230 AM CDT FOR EASTERN SULLY...NORTHERN HYDE...SOUTHEASTERN POTTER AND NORTHEASTERN HUGHES COUNTIES At 200 AM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Cottonwood Lake Near Agar to near Harrold, moving northeast at 35 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Cottonwood Lake Near Agar, Holabird, Stone Lake and Highmore. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
Campbell County, KYweather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Campbell, Grant, Kenton, Pendleton by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-27 17:15:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-27 17:45:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. To report severe weather, go to our website at weather.gov/iln and submit your report via social media, when you can do so safely. Target Area: Campbell; Grant; Kenton; Pendleton The National Weather Service in Wilmington has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southern Kenton County in northern Kentucky Southern Campbell County in northern Kentucky Northeastern Grant County in northern Kentucky Western Pendleton County in northern Kentucky * Until 545 PM EDT. * At 515 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Dry Ridge, moving north at 35 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to trees and power lines. * Locations impacted include Williamstown, Walton, Claryville, Crittenden, Dry Ridge, Butler, Stewartsville, Visalia, Atwood, Grants Lick, Northcutt, Bracht, Gardnersville, White Villa, Campbell County Lake, Fiskburg, Sherman, Goforth, Greenwood and Aspen Grove. This includes I-75 in Kentucky between mile markers 153 and 169. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
Petroleum County, MTweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Petroleum by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-26 18:54:00 MDT Expires: 2021-08-26 20:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Petroleum A complex of strong thunderstorms will impact portions of southwestern Garfield and southeastern Petroleum Counties through 800 PM MDT At 655 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 11 miles south of Mosby, or 22 miles southeast of Winnett, moving east at 35 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Mosby and Cat Creek. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH
Marathon County, WIweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Marathon by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-26 22:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-26 23:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. Target Area: Marathon A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of Wood, western Portage and southern Marathon Counties through 1145 PM CDT At 1056 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over Shortville, or 7 miles southeast of Neillsville, moving east at 20 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 30 mph and heavy rainfall.. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Pittsville. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...30 MPH
Rock County, NEweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Rock by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-26 20:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-26 22:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 300 AM CDT for north central Nebraska. Target Area: Rock A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southeastern Rock County through 1000 PM CDT At 916 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Rose, or 24 miles northeast of Brewster, moving northeast at 25 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 30 mph and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Rose, Sybrant and Twin Lakes State Wildlife Management Area. This includes Highway 183 between mile markers 149 and 165. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN MAX WIND GUST...30 MPH
Rawlins County, KSweather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Rawlins by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-26 20:14:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-26 20:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. This thunderstorm will produce damaging winds resulting in areas of near zero visibility in blowing dirt. Use extreme caution if you must travel and be alert for rapidly changing visibility. Target Area: Rawlins A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 830 PM CDT FOR WESTERN RAWLINS COUNTY At 813 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 6 miles southwest of Atwood, moving northeast at 25 mph. HAZARD...70 mph wind gusts and penny size hail. SOURCE...Trained weather spotters. IMPACT...Expect considerable tree damage. Damage is likely to mobile homes, roofs, and outbuildings. Locations impacted include Atwood, McDonald, Blakeman and Beardsley. THUNDERSTORM DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN WIND THREAT...OBSERVED MAX WIND GUST...70 MPH
Greeley County, NEweather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Greeley by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-26 23:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-26 23:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Greeley A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1115 PM CDT FOR NORTHERN GREELEY COUNTY At 1059 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Ericson to 6 miles east of Greeley, moving northeast at 50 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. These severe storms will be near... Spalding around 1110 PM CDT, but will main affect rural northeastern Greeley County. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
Atlantic County, NJweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Atlantic, Cumberland by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-27 17:12:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-27 17:45:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Move indoors immediately. Lightning is one of nature`s leading killers. Remember, if you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Target Area: Atlantic; Cumberland A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 545 PM EDT FOR SOUTHWESTERN ATLANTIC AND EAST CENTRAL CUMBERLAND COUNTIES At 512 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Dorothy, or 7 miles southeast of Vineland, moving east at 5 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Damage to roofs, siding, trees, and power lines is possible. Locations impacted include Vineland, Millville, Cumberland, Egg Harbor City, Estell Manor, Dorothy, Mays Landing and English Creek. This includes Atlantic City Expressway between mile markers 13 and 17. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
Jones County, SDweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Jones, Lyman by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-27 02:27:00 MDT Expires: 2021-08-27 02:45:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Jones; Lyman A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of eastern Jones and west central Lyman Counties through 345 AM CDT At 326 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Draper, or 9 miles east of Murdo, moving northeast at 35 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 30 mph and nickel size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. This strong thunderstorm will be near Draper around 335 AM CDT. Vivian around 345 AM CDT. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.88 IN MAX WIND GUST...30 MPH

