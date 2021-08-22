Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Decatur by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-22 17:03:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-22 17:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Decatur The National Weather Service in Goodland has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Northern Decatur County in northwestern Kansas Southeastern Red Willow County in southwestern Nebraska * Until 545 PM CDT. * At 503 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Herndon, or 14 miles northwest of Oberlin, moving east at 25 mph. HAZARD...Half dollar size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Damage to vehicles is expected. * Locations impacted include Danbury and Lebanon. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.25 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...<50 MPH