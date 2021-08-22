Cancel
Mcpherson County, SD

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for McPherson by NWS

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-08-22 16:03:00 MDT Expires: 2021-08-22 16:30:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: McPherson The National Weather Service in Aberdeen has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Northeastern McPherson County in north central South Dakota * Until 530 PM CDT. * At 503 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Spring Creek Colony, or 22 miles southwest of Ellendale, moving northeast at 45 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and half dollar size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * This severe thunderstorm will be near Forbes around 515 PM CDT. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.25 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH

