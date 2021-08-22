Cancel
Economy

Can a final inventory be ammended if a mistake was made?

 5 days ago

Yes. You can file an Amended Inventory. It is impossible to give complete specific answers to questions without meeting and fully discussing all of the potential issues that may not be addressed by your question. The answer(s) provided in this forum should be considered general information and are not legal advice. Only after a thorough personal consultation could specific legal advice be given. Viewing this information is not intended to create, and does not constitute, an attorney-client relationship. To enter into an attorney-client relationship, you and I would need to consult in person and form a mutually agreeable written contract of engagement. The attorney-client relationship would be formed once the agreed upon initial retainer fee has been paid. The answer(s) provided in this forum is intended to educate you and to point out some of the issues you may need to raise in a consultation with a lawyer of your choosing who is appropriately competent in the field of law that your question concerns and who is duly licensed to practice in the jurisdiction where you live and/or where the events giving rise to your question occurred. You should not take any action that might affect your claim(s) without first seeking the professional opinion of a licensed attorney. There are often strict deadlines for filing suit, responding to a suit or making an appeal and you need to personally consult with an attorney to make sure that you understand and meet those deadlines.

