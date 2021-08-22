Cancel
Jay Group Joins List of America’s Fastest-Growing Private Companies

Cover picture for the article

LANCASTER, PA — Inc. magazine recently revealed that Jay Group has qualified for the annual Inc. 5000 list, the most prestigious ranking of the nation’s fastest-growing private companies. The list represents a unique look at the most successful companies within the American economy’s most dynamic segment—its independent small businesses. Intuit, Zappos, Under Armour, Microsoft, Patagonia, and many other well-known names gained their first national exposure as honorees on the Inc. 5000.

