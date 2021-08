LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The City of Las Vegas is taking applications once again for its newly re-funded Rental Assistance for Tenants (RAFT) program. “We received around by around $15 million for the program,” said Arcelia Barajas, Deputy Director for Community Services. “We have set aside a little bit over $13 million, and then we have some funding we set aside for administrative costs of the program. So, about $13 million will be what will be going out to the residents.”