The University of Dayton enters the 2021-22 academic year with record overall enrollment and its most diverse student body in history. Nearly 8,700 undergraduate students start classes Aug. 23, including about 2,150 first-year students. Nearly 10% of the incoming class is the first in their family to attend college. Nearly 20% are eligible for the federal Pell Grant, a financial aid award for undergraduates who demonstrate significant financial need. Nearly 19% are from historically underrepresented racial/ethnic groups. The University also expects growth in graduate and professional enrollment, and total enrollment is expected to exceed 11,500, which eclipses UD’s record high established last year.