Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Astronomy

Blue Moon 2021: How to Watch the Rare Event Tonight

By Suzanne Halliburton
Posted by 
Outsider.com
Outsider.com
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Tonight’s your last chance to check out August’s beautiful Blue Moon, the third of the summer season. Sundown is about 7:45 p.m., so start checking out the sky about an hour later, when the moon starts rising in your time zone. It’ll be next to Jupiter and Saturn. This moon...

outsider.com

Comments / 2

Outsider.com

Outsider.com

183K+
Followers
19K+
Post
56M+
Views
ABOUT

Outsider is an independent media and lifestyle company, capturing the pulse of what matters most to our readers. Outsider News covers Country Music, from the mainstream to the more traditional, lending an expert voice to America’s most popular musical genre. Outsider also delivers entertainment news on the hottest shows, celebrities, and the latest in sports entertainment.

 https://outsider.com/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Full Moon#Rare Events#The Farmers Almanac#Space Com#The Maine Farmers Almanac#Native American#Cnn#Anishnaabe#Hopi#Sky Telescope
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Astronomy
NewsBreak
NASA
NewsBreak
Science
Country
Greece
Related
AstronomySHAPE

August 2021's New Moon In Leo Will Bring Shocking Change

Every year, from approximately July 22 to August 22, the sun moves through Leo, the fixed fire sign with an appetite for drama, luxury, and taking empowered action to make even the loftiest goals a reality. This passionate season can pump up your confidence and have you feeling ready to take on whatever curveballs come your way. And while it's awesome to feel so self-assured, you'll want to prepare yourself for surprises around the Lion's August new moon.
AstronomyPosted by
The Independent

What time is the Perseid meteor shower tonight?

The Perseid meteor shower has arrived once more, with the night sky being lit by streaking lights formed from leftover comets.The meteor shower arrives every August and is a major part of the astronomical calendar, since the Perseids are among the best and most visible of the year’s meteor showers.It happens when the Earth moves through the trail left behind by the comet Swift-Tuttle. As Earth collides with that debris, it sparks into light, and those lights can be seen streaking across the sky.It gets its name from the constellation Perseus, from which those shooting stars appear to be...
MySanAntonio

Watch: Solar flare eruption on the sun could be headed for Earth

As if we didn't have enough to worry about here on Earth, the sun is starting to act up. A sun spot, officially called AR2859, erupted in a magnificent blast Tuesday. The solar activity is part of a days-long event that could bring what's called "coronal mass ejection" hurling towards the planet.
AstronomyDesign Taxi

NASA Shot Lasers At The Moon For 50 Years, And One Finally Bounced Back

For the last decade, scientists at NASA have been taking aim with laser beams at a tiny reflector on the moon. Around 240,000 miles away, the panel—the size of a paperback novel—suddenly fired one back. This reflector is mounted on the Lunar Reconnaissance Orbiter (LRO), a spacecraft that has been...
AstronomyRefinery29

Tonight’s Rare Full Moon In Aquarius Is Bringing Major Surprises

On Sunday, August 22nd, a full moon in Aquarius will perfect in the sky. This will be our second Aquarius full moon of Leo season, an uncommon occurrence. As such, it’s only right that the stars of Aquarius preside over this lunation, since Aquarians are well known for having uncommon and unique affinities. Rare is the Aquarius who, hearing an opinion, doesn’t gently interject: “Hmm, that’s not how I experience it.” While it may feel contrarian, Aquarians rarely mean to disprove the positions of others. Rather, they seek multiplicity and, as a fixed sign, they engage multiplicity steadily, much as the wind carries many waves, as the sky suspends innumerable worlds. They acknowledge your reality, and layer on another.
Posted by
Outsider.com

PHOTOS: Check Out the Stunning Photos of Last Night’s Rare Blue Moon

This weekend’s Blue Sturgeon Moon was a brilliant sight to behold, and the best photos from around the Northern Hemisphere showcase exactly why it grips our imaginations so. Sunday, August 22 brought a remarkable, rare Moon. For us North Americans, it’s known as the Blue Sturgeon Moon. Alongside the most beautiful shots of the phenomenon, let’s break down exactly why it’s known by these names.
AstronomyPosted by
98.1 KHAK

The Next ‘Blue Moon’ is August 22

Our last Blue Moon occurred on Halloween in 2020. That was called a “Blue Moon” because it was the second of two full moons in a single month. Now another sort of Blue Moon is coming up, which is a bit rarer. August 22nd will mark the third of four...
AstronomyPosted by
Space.com

Rare Blue Moon, the last until 2023, wows stargazers (photos)

A rare seasonal "Blue Moon" wowed skywatchers Sunday (Aug. 22), marking the last time this type of moon will grace the sky until 2023. The full moon, also known as the "Sturgeon Moon," was not called blue for its color. Rather, it has to do with a scheduling rule that happens during a calendar year with 13 full moons, instead of the usual 12.
AstronomyNewsweek

When Is the Blue Moon in 2021 and How Often Does It Happen?

The next full moon will grace the skies on the night of August 21-22, and will be what is known as a blue moon. But what is a blue moon and how often do they occur?. Full moons happen when the moon is located opposite the sun, with the Earth directly in between. This alignment will happen next at 8:02 a.m. ET on Sunday, August 22.
AstronomyNASA

Full Moon Guide: August - September 2021

The Next Full Moon is a Blue Moon, the Sturgeon or Green Corn Moon, Raksha Bandham, Nikini Poya, the end of the Esala Perahera Festival, and the Hungry Ghost Moon. The next full Moon will be on Sunday morning, Aug. 22, 2021, appearing opposite the Sun in Earth-based longitude at 8:02 a.m. EDT. The Moon will appear full for about 3 days around this time, from Friday night through Monday morning, making this a full Moon weekend. While the full Moon will be on Sunday for most of the Earth – from the Kamchatka, Fiji, and New Zealand time zones eastward to the international date line – this full Moon will be on Monday morning.
AstronomyBirmingham Star

'True' Blue Moon occurs on Sunday

Washington [US], August 20 (ANI): If you are a selenophile, then this news might interest you! The American Astronomical Society has just indicated that if the skies would be clear this weekend, then the full moon of Sunday, August 22, will be a 'Blue Moon'. A blue moon is an...
AstronomyDigital Trends

Once in a blue moon: Catch a true Blue Moon tomorrow night

You’ve likely heard the term, “Once in a blue moon,” but what you may not know is that a Blue Moon is a genuine astronomical event. And you can catch a true Blue Moon tomorrow night, on Sunday, August 22. Confusingly, there are two definitions of a Blue Moon. Informally,...
AstronomyIFLScience

Look Up, There’s A “Blue Moon” Rising This Weekend

A once-in-a-Blue Moon event is happening this weekend – literally. Stargazers who step outside and look up this weekend will be able to see a “Blue Moon” above them. But what does that mean?. WHAT IS A BLUE MOON?. Moon phenomena do have some wacky names – super blood wolf...

Comments / 2

Community Policy