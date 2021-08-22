Kevin Garnett Cropped Out Ray Allen From 2008 Boston Celtics Photo On Instagram Story

Kevin Garnett and Ray Allen were once great teammates, winning a championship together with the Boston Celtics in 2008. However, that bond between teammates turned into a beef just a few seasons later, when Ray Allen left the Boston Celtics in free agency to join the Miami Heat. At the time, Miami Had just eliminated them in a tough series, and on top of that Ray Allen also took less money to go to the Heat. A lot of people were not happy with his decision, including Kevin Garnett.