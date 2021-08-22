Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NBA

Kevin Garnett Cropped Out Ray Allen From 2008 Boston Celtics Photo On Instagram Story

By Lee Tran
fadeawayworld.net
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKevin Garnett and Ray Allen were once great teammates, winning a championship together with the Boston Celtics in 2008. However, that bond between teammates turned into a beef just a few seasons later, when Ray Allen left the Boston Celtics in free agency to join the Miami Heat. At the time, Miami Had just eliminated them in a tough series, and on top of that Ray Allen also took less money to go to the Heat. A lot of people were not happy with his decision, including Kevin Garnett.

fadeawayworld.net

Comments / 2

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rajon Rondo
Person
Paul Pierce
Person
Kevin Garnett
Person
Ray Allen
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Boston Celtics#The Miami Heat
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBA Teams
Boston Celtics
NewsBreak
NBA
NBA Teams
Miami Heat
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
NBAfadeawayworld.net

The New York Knicks Starting Lineup Could Make Some Noise In The East Next Season

When the New York Knicks secured a No. 4 seed in the playoffs, the world was shocked. It was enough for Tom Thibodeau to win Coach of the Year because of how shocked the NBA world was. The Knicks hadn’t made the playoffs since 2013. Years of poor choices in free agency, and the draft, led to many years of dismal play.
NBAPosted by
The Spun

Boston Celtics Reportedly Make Decision On Tacko Fall

Despite his incredible popularity and even more incredible size, 7-foot-5 center Tacko Fall found minutes hard to come by with the Boston Celtics. With NBA free agency just around the corner, the Celtics have made a decision on Fall’s future with the team. According to Keith Smith of Spotrac and...
NBARealGM

Hawks, Celtics, Kings Complete Three-Team, Four-Player Trade

The Atlanta Hawks, Boston Celtics and Sacramento Kings have completed a long-awaited three-team trade. Atlanta acquired guard Delon Wright from Sacramento. Wright is expected to help fill the backup point guard role behind Trae Young. Boston acquired guard Kris Dunn and center Bruno Fernando from Atlanta. It's unknown what the...
NBAPosted by
FanSided

Boston Celtics: Damian Lillard to be traded to Cs by Christmas, says B/R

The Boston Celtics have been an active bunch thus far into the 2021 NBA offseason and, in turn, have set themselves up for a solid season. New head coach, Ime Udoka, will seemingly have a much more well-rounded roster to work with than former coach, Brad Stevens did back in 2020-21, what with their newly acquired talents such as Dennis Schroder, Josh Richardson, and Al Horford joining forces with the team’s core of Jayson Tatum, Jaylen Brown, and Marcus Smart.
NBAfadeawayworld.net

Oscar Robertson Blasts Double Standards For Superteams: "When Boston Got Kevin Garnett And Ray Allen, That Was David Stern’s Deal And The NBA Allowed That. Everything Was Fine…But When LeBron Went To Miami, 'Oh Man, Like How Can You Do This?'"

The 2008 Boston Celtics are an iconic team that is known by many fans. They had a lot of great players on the team and based on their talent level, they could be considered a superteam. Acquiring Kevin Garnett and Ray Allen via trade gave them a great squad, and obviously, it resulted in a championship.
NBAPosted by
FanSided

Kevin Garnett isn’t done being petty to Ray Allen

At some point, people move on. That’s a good thing, but it’s also important to let each individual do it at their own pace. Kevin Garnett has decided to take his time when it comes to Ray Allen. Let’s go back in time. Kevin Garnett, Ray Allen, Paul Pierce, and...
NBAPosted by
ClutchPoints

Celtics legend Ray Allen is out-of-nowhere becoming a head coach

NBA Hall of Famer and one of the best sharpshooters in the history of the game, Ray Allen, has landed a job as a head coach. Unfortunately, it isn’t in the NBA or in the college ranks. According to Shams Charania of The Athletic, Allen has become the new head coach at Gulliver Prep School in Florida, as the Boston Celtics legend embarks on a new career.
NBAPosted by
ClutchPoints

Exx-Celtics Big 3 Paul Pierce, Kevin Garnett, Ray Allen reunion confirmed … in Hall of Fame

The enshrinement of the 2021 Basketball Hall of Fame class might be a little awkward for former Boston Celtics teammates Paul Pierce, Kevin Garnett and Ray Allen. Both Garnett and Allen will be in the event as presenters, with the former coming for Pierce and the latter for Chris Bosh. The 2021 Hall of Fame enshrinement will be held in September, and that means a reunion for the ex-Celtics Big 3.
NBAhotnewhiphop.com

Tristan Thompson Traded Once Again Following Hawks Deal

Just about an hour ago, it was revealed that the Boston Celtics would be trading Tristan Thompson to the Atlanta Hawks in exchange for Kris Dunn and a second round pick in 2023. This was a move that many fans saw coming as it became clear the Celtics needed to move on in order to create cap space for future moves in free agency. The Celtics have underachieved in recent years, and unfortunately, Thompson simply wasn't the answer moving forward.
NBAPosted by
ClutchPoints

RUMOR: Celtics eyeing 3-time NBA champion amid quiet free agency

Amid a wild NBA free agency, the Boston Celtics have been patiently picking their spots as they try to build their roster for the 2021-2022 NBA season. And, according to reports, the Celtics are on the lookout for three-time NBA champion Danny Green to add some much-needed leadership and outside shooting to help Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown.
NBAPosted by
The Spun

Celtics, Knicks Reportedly Agree To Sign-And-Trade

Shortly after free agency started, the New York Knicks reportedly signed Evan Fournier to a four-year, $78 million deal. On Tuesday, however, the team officially announced the move as a sign-and trade. The Knicks have acquired Fournier and two future second-round picks from the Boston Celtics in exchange for cash...
NBANBC Sports

Evan Fournier explains why he left Celtics for Knicks

Evan Fournier was more than willing to stay with the Boston Celtics for the right price, it appears. The veteran wing agreed to a four-year contract with the New York Knicks on Monday that could be worth up to $78 million. The Celtics weren't willing to pay Fournier that kind of money, but if the two sides had found common financial ground, the 28-year-old admitted he would have preferred to stay in Boston.

Comments / 2

Community Policy