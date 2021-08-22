Are Our Smartphones Making Us Dopamine Addicts?

The number of addicts around the world has increased considerably. However, the good news is that we’re so much better equipped now to deal with addiction than we ever have been in the past. Thanks to science and the acknowledgment of the role mental health plays in our lives, we have the tools to recognize and overcome addiction. This gives everyone hope for a second chance at life. Recovering from drug addiction is a difficult process. Besides, having the willpower to stop using drugs, family support, behavioral counseling, detox sessions, and becoming functional in society are key elements in getting rid of your addiction. Drug abuse often leads to altered brain functions, creates changes in the brain, and triggers cravings whenever the drug effects decrease. No matter how bad the situation, here are the ways you can recover from addiction and substance abuse and cope with relapses while you step into your new life.