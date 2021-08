It’s almost time for Vic Fangio to name his starting quarterback for 2021. Will it be Teddy Bridgewater or Drew Lock against the Giants?. Denver Broncos head coach Vic Fangio has maintained to the media that the quarterback competition between Teddy Bridgewater and Drew Lock is close and that both guys have played well. He’s talked about how both quarterbacks have made his decision — which needs to be made soon — rather difficult. If that is actually the case and he’s not just pumping us all up with fluff, then his decision should be rather easy.