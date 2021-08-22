Pittsburgh Steelers News & Rumors On Ben Roethlisberger, Najee Harris & Eric Ebron After Win vs. DET
Check out our Pittsburgh Steelers news & rumors only channel at https://www.youtube.com/SteelersTV?su... . We're closing in on 4,000 subscribers! This video originally aired over there as the Pittsburgh Steelers defeated the Detroit Lions in preseason week 2, 26-20. Steelers fans got to see Ben Roethlisberger in action for the first time in the 2021 campaign. After an injury scare to his ankle, Chase Claypool did play as well, alongside Juju Smith-Schuster and Dionte Johnson. Interact with host RC Maxfield in the comments below: - One-word reaction to the Steelers Win/Loss vs. Lions - Grade Big Ben’s game vs.www.chatsports.com
Comments / 0