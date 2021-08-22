Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Pittsburgh Steelers News & Rumors On Ben Roethlisberger, Najee Harris & Eric Ebron After Win vs. DET

By Chat Sports
chatsports.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCheck out our Pittsburgh Steelers news & rumors only channel at https://www.youtube.com/SteelersTV?su... . We're closing in on 4,000 subscribers! This video originally aired over there as the Pittsburgh Steelers defeated the Detroit Lions in preseason week 2, 26-20. Steelers fans got to see Ben Roethlisberger in action for the first time in the 2021 campaign. After an injury scare to his ankle, Chase Claypool did play as well, alongside Juju Smith-Schuster and Dionte Johnson. Interact with host RC Maxfield in the comments below: - One-word reaction to the Steelers Win/Loss vs. Lions - Grade Big Ben’s game vs.

www.chatsports.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Najee Harris
Person
Ben Roethlisberger
Person
Dionte Johnson
Person
Juju Smith Schuster
Person
Eric Harris
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#The Pittsburgh Steelers#The Detroit Lions#Rc Maxfield#Lions Grade Big Ben
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Pittsburgh Steelers
NFL Teams
Detroit Lions
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Former NFL GM Says It’s ‘Over’ For 1 Star Quarterback

After last year’s perfect 11-0 start ended in disappointment, the Pittsburgh Steelers are eyeing another playoff trip in 2021. That means most of the pressure will lie with a 39-year-old Ben Roethlisberger. As the 2020 season wore on, it became increasingly clear that the Steelers’ starting quarterback was far from...
NFLPosted by
FanSided

3 Steelers who have been utter disappointments this preseason

There is still one preseason game left to go, but these three Pittsburgh Steelers have been utterly disappointing in the 2021 NFL preseason. It’s hard to be too disappointed with what we have seen from the Pittsburgh Steelers so far during the 2021 NFL preseason. The offense has improved drastically since the Hall of Fame Game against the Dallas Cowboys, and most of the starters have looked very good over the past few weeks.
NFLabc23.com

Steelers Trade Alert

We begin with a Trade Alert in Pittsburgh. The Steelers announced Saturday afternoon that they acquired Linebacker Joe Schobert from the Jacksonville Jaguars for a 2022 6th Round Pick. Last Season, Schobert finished with a Team-High 141 Tackles — 84 of those Solo. He also had Three Interceptions — one that resulted in a Pick-Six.
NFLBleacher Report

7 NFL Teams Most Likely to Disappoint in 2021

In the NFL, disappointment can come in many forms. An eight-win season might feel fantastic for New York Jets or Jacksonville Jaguars fans, but New England Patriots or Green Bay Packers supporters would be disheartened if their teams missed the playoffs or finished with sub-.500 records. There's no standard way...
NFLCBS Sports

Steelers, NFL legend Rod Woodson says Ben Roethlisberger 'doesn't have to prove anything to anybody'

Rod Woodson knows a thing or two about being doubted. The first NFL player to return the same season after undergoing major knee surgery, Woodson was selected to his seventh Pro Bowl in 1996, his first full season back from his injury. Many, however, thought Woodson's better days were behind him at age 31. The Steelers may not have been in that camp, but they didn't necessarily go to great lengths to keep the former Defensive Player of the Year that ensuing offseason. That's why, after 10 glittering years with the Steelers, Woodson left Pittsburgh motivated to prove he still had it.
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Ben Roethlisberger Has Brutally Honest Admission On Tom Brady

Tom Brady is leading the way for NFL quarterbacks attempting to play into their 40s. The legendary quarterback just won his seventh Super Bowl in his first season with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Brady is looking for another one this year, too. Ben Roethlisberger is almost 40. At 39, he’s...
NFLallfans.co

Ben Roethlisberger’s wife: Ashley Harlan

Ben Roethlisberger is one of the best NFL quarterbacks of all time. He entered the league in 2004 as an eleventh overall pick by the Pittsburgh Steelers. However, for this one, we will focus on Ben Roethlisberger’s wife, Ashley Harlan. He was awarded the 2004 AP NFL Offensive Rookie of...
NFLsteelersnow.com

Melvin Ingram Says Steelers Culture is ‘Different’ Than Anywhere Else

PHILADELPHIA — The Steelers are 2-0 in the preseason. Nestled into Thursday night’s victory over the Eagles were a lot of new additions to the lineup as compared to the Hall of Fame Game against the Cowboys. One of those clear improvements and additions was Melvin Ingram coming over from the Chargers. While Ingram was solid in his first game action, it seems to be the culture that the Steelers have built around playing for the organization itself.
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Steelers Corner Announces He Suffered Torn ACL

The Pittsburgh Steelers‘ defense took a depth hit on Tuesday. Steelers cornerback DeMarkus Acy announced on Tuesday evening that he tore his ACL during practice. To make matters worse, he was just days away from making his “pro debut” at the Hall of Fame Game on Thursday. “Unfortunately tore my...
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Look: NFL Player’s Wife Broke The News That He Was Traded

On Thursday night, the Pittsburgh Steelers agreed to a trade with the Jacksonville Jaguars for former Pro Bowl linebacker Joe Schobert. The news took the NFL world by surprise as there were no previous reports of the teams discussing a potential trade. How the news came out, though, may have been even more of a surprise.
NFL27 First News

Browns sign former Pittsburgh Steelers’ linebacker

BEREA, Ohio (WKBN) – The Cleveland Browns have announced the signing of linebacker Tegray Scales. Scales appeared in four games for the Pittsburgh Steelers during the 2020 season. At 6’0 and 227 lbs., Scales played college football at Indiana. He spent training camp with Pittsburgh before being released Aug. 14.
NFLPosted by
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Former NFL receiver Dez Bryant understands how the Steelers have squandered James Washington's skills

If you have any questions about whether or not Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver James Washington isn’t being utilized to the fullest, just ask another great wide receiver. Former NFL star Dez Bryant took to Twitter on Thursday night to let prospective NFL teams know if they want a great receiver, call up the Steelers because they are wasting Washington’s talent.
NFLNew York Post

Man punches woman after she slaps him at Steelers game

Fans in the stands continue to duke it out at NFL preseason games. One week after a bloody brawl among fans at a Rams-Chargers game in Los Angeles, video of another fight at the Lions-Steelers game went viral Saturday night. A woman was shown arguing with a man in front...
NFLPosted by
ClutchPoints

Dwayne Haskins gets honest about Ben Roethlisberger ahead of final Steelers preseason game

Dwayne Haskins is getting a second shot with the Pittsburgh Steelers after a tumultuous stint with the Washington Football Team. Although Ben Roethlisberger will be the No. 1 quarterback for the Steelers — no surprise there — Haskins can add to his case for the top backup role behind Big Ben with a strong performance in Week 3 of the NFL preseason against the Carolina Panthers on Friday.

Comments / 0

Community Policy