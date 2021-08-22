Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

Miguel Cabrera's Swing Stands Up to Father Time

By SI.com
chatsports.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFor a sport that is so attached to the fact that it does not have a clock, baseball is notably, systematically attached to time. It’s impossible to escape. An element of time is built into some of the most basic measurements here; it’s in the way that players are evaluated; it’s in the language that the game uses to discuss roster construction. Even if the clock is not on display, it’s always, always ticking. The streak will end, the weather will turn, the center fielder will lose his speed. It’s hard to find timelessness here: There are precious few places in baseball where you can think about forever.

www.chatsports.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Miguel Cabrera
IN THIS ARTICLE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
MLB
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
bardown.com

Miguel Cabrera gets caught red-handed after playing a joke on Shohei Ohtani

If you thought you couldn’t love Miguel Cabrera even more than you possibly do, we’re willing to bet we can change that with this story from Tuesday evening. As the Los Angeles Angels were visiting Comerica Park for the first game of their series, not only were baseball fans able to soak in all the glory that is their star player Miguel Cabrera, but they had the pleasure to watch projected AL MVP Shohei Ohtani.
MLive.com

Tigers trade for veteran catcher, add him to roster just before game time

DETROIT -- The Detroit Tigers have acquired veteran catcher Dustin Garneau to help plug their temporary shortage of catching depth. The Tigers sent cash considerations to the Colorado Rockies in exchange for Garneau, 34, who was playing in Triple-A Albuquerque. The deal was permissible even though it was after the...
MLBouresquina.com

Miguel Cabrera falls victim to cheapened milestone

This week, Detroit Tigers slugger Miguel Cabrera joined an exclusive group of hitters when he hit the 500th home run of his career. This made him just the 28th MLB player to accomplish the feat. Aside from a few celebrations among teammates and a curtain call in Rogers Centre, however,...
MLBPosted by
FanSided

Justin Verlander hints at Tigers reunion in congratulatory message for Miguel Cabrera

Former Detroit Tigers pitcher Justin Verlander sent a congratulatory message to Miguel Cabrera on his 500th home run. Maybe they’ll play together again. Justin Verlander and Miguel Cabrera spent the primes of their careers together with the Detroit Tigers. So you better believe Verlander took the time to record a congratulatory message for his former teammate when he hit his 500th career home run.
MLBPosted by
FanSided

Astros: Carlos Correa is officially not returning next season

Carlos Correa officially announces that this is his final season with the Houston Astros. In a recent article from The Athletic (subscription needed), the publication discussed the cheating scandal with Houston Astros‘ players, as Carlos Correa’s identifies the 2021 season as his last with the Astros. While being a fan speculation for quite sometime, Correa’s extension wasn’t met during the past offseason, leaving him a free agent come the end of the ’21 season.
MLBHolland Sentinel

Why Miguel Cabrera’s 500 home run means so much for Tigers

Miguel Cabrera crushed an off-speed pitch and flipped his bat, watching the ball take flight. It started bending like a rainbow, slicing into history, as he jogged toward first base on Sunday afternoon at Rogers Centre in Toronto. The ball landed in the Detroit Tigers’ bullpen, some 400 feet away, as Cabrera became just the 28th player in Major League Baseball history to hit 500 home runs in a career.
MLBPosted by
Detroit Sports Nation

AJ Hinch has special request for fans when Miguel Cabrera is up to bat

During the Detroit Tigers‘ current homestand, the fans as Comerica Park have given Miguel Cabrera a standing ovation each and every time he has come to bat as he is just one home run away from No. 500 for his career. That being said, if you have been watching or listening live, you know that the crowd has been very quiet once he steps up to the plate.
MLBPosted by
InsideHook

There Will Never Be Another Hitter Like Miguel Cabrera

Batting in the sixth inning on Sunday against the Blue Jays at Rogers Centre in Toronto, Miguel Cabrera connected with a 1-1 pitch from lefty Steven Matz and sent it about 400 feet over the scoreboard in right center field. The blast made Cabrera, who won the Triple Crown and...
MLBPosted by
FanSided

Atlanta Braves have forgotten how to pitch to Giancarlo Stanton

In the current series, slugger Stanton has provided nearly all of the Yankee offense. Used to be that the Atlanta Braves could handle him. Monday night: a homer and double for Giancarlo Stanton against our Atlanta Braves, accounting for 3 of the 5 Yankee runs. What stopped him? Maybe only...

Comments / 0

Community Policy