Greg Newsome II only needed to play in two preseason games to feel as though he belongs in the NFL. Newsome, the Browns' first-round rookie cornerback, has never wavered in confidence since he arrived in Cleveland and expressed his belief that he could emerge as a shutdown corner for years to come. He also acknowledged, though, that he wasn't there yet. He needed practice reps against Odell Beckham Jr., Jarvis Landry and other top receivers on the Browns' opponents to get there, and he knew it would take time and effort.