Seemingly every player on the PGA Tour is a "great guy." For Tony Finau, though, that's actually 100-million-percent true. Jon Rahm confirmed as much on Tuesday, saying that "if you don't like Tony Finau, there's something wrong with you." This was right after Finau had just ripped his heart out on the back nine at Liberty National on Monday. For a fiery competitor like Rahm to say that not long after a crushing defeat, he must have really meant it.