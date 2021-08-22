KhaDarel Hodge gets back in the end zone and keeps on strumming
KhaDarel Hodge reached the goal-line, darted to his left toward the pylon and looked up for the football. The pass from quarterback Case Keenum was a screamer, located just above Hodge's head but perfectly placed. Hodge beat his defender, so he raised his hands, snatched the throw and glanced up into the crowd of cheerful Browns fans at FirstEnergy Stadium to soak in the moment — his first touchdown since he was a rookie receiver in 2018 with the Los Angeles Rams.www.clevelandbrowns.com
