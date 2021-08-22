KhaDarel Hodge gets back in the end zone and keeps on strumming

The Browns are coming off of a very professional, business-like 23-13 win over the Jacksonville Jaguars and will look to follow the same formula this week against the Giants. Following two spirited joint practices with the Giants on Thursday and Friday that provided great reps for the starters, the vast majority will once again be rested. That means Sunday will once again be about those players trying to make an impression to earn more playing time, a roster spot, or both.