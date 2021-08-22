Cancel
CMU President Welcomes Class of 2025+

cmu.edu
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCarnegie Mellon University President Farnam Jahanian welcomed the class of 2025+ and their families in a livestreamed broadcast event on Aug. 22, 2021. "To the Class of 2025+, on behalf of the entire university, I am delighted to welcome you to Carnegie Mellon and the CMU community. You are among the brightest, exceptionally gifted and wonderfully independent stars of your generation. Congratulations on the achievements that have led you to this moment," he said.

#Cmu#University President#Student Success#Cmu#Student Affairs
