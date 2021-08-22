CMU President Welcomes Class of 2025+

President Martha E. Pollack sent the following message Aug. 26:. It’s been wonderful to see the campus come alive over the past week, as our new and returning students, and so many of our faculty and staff, have arrived and returned to campus. Whether you are here in Ithaca, in New York City, in Geneva, or somewhere else in the world, welcome to all of you! I’m so glad to have you as part of our community, beginning this new academic year together.